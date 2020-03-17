MIDDLETON — A private medical practice that's been offering drive-thru coronavirus testing may have to stop due to a lack of protective equipment for health care providers.
Middleton Family Medicine had tested 28 people for the coronavirus as of Tuesday. But Dr. Alain Chaoui said his employees are running out of the masks, gowns, gloves and boots that must be thrown out after every test.
"What are we going to do if we don't have personal protective equipment?," Chaoui said. "Then this whole thing will have to stop because we can't put our staff at risk."
Middleton Family Medicine is part of Congenial Healthcare, which has five locations on the North Shore and about 50,000 patients. Chaoui, the company's president, said the company set up the drive-thru site outside its Middleton office on Friday to provide testing in the safest manner possible.
Patients call the office for an initial telemedicine visit via video to see if they are a candidate for the test. At the site, they remain in their vehicle under a tent while an employee takes a sample via a nasal swab. The samples are sent out to a lab for testing.
Chaoui declined to say how many of the tests had returned positive, citing privacy rules.
Chaoui said Congenial Healthcare has enough test kits, which it purchased from medical supplier LabCorp. But he said Congenial had only a "handful" of N95 protective masks. The company has gone to Amazon, The Home Depot and Lowe's looking for protective equipment, which he said is in short supply and costs more than usual.
Chaoui said the tests have been performed only on the company's patients, but said it could accommodate other patients as long as it can acquire more protective equipment. There is no cost for the test. Patients are charged for the telemedicine visit and for any other tests, such as a flu test.
"People are happy to know there is a place they can go safely without getting out of their car and without the guilt of infecting other patients," Chaoui said. "I think it has been a positive patient experience."
