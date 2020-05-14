Days removed from Gov. Charlie Baker's May 18 target for beginning to reopen the state, businesses are announcing drive-thru testing models for COVID-19.
Just hours apart on Thursday morning, the Walmart location at 450 Highland Ave. in Salem and CVS at 311 Newbury St., Danvers, announced plans to launch drive-thru testing.
Walmart testing operates each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth's online portal at DoINeedACovid19test.com. The site screens individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.
"One of the most critical elements of our recovery is testing," Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "Salem is working with local partners to stand up a community testing structure for as many of our residents as feasible. Through this partnership with Walmart and eTrueNorth, we'll be able to make progress in that effort."
It remains unclear what plans may be coming together for North Shore Walmart locations outside of Salem. Those with questions about the Salem location can call 800-635-8611.
Those going to the Highland Avenue Walmart, on top of needing an appointment ahead of time, must also wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and the self-administered test. As a result, testing isn't available for anyone walking to the store, according to the announcement.
Walmart will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, then dropped in a sealed container on their way out of the drive-thru site. eTrueNorth will process the samples and communicate results to those tested and the Department of Health.
"Walmart is part of the community, and we're proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Salem during this unprecedented time," said Chris Buchanan, Walmart's public affairs director for Massachusetts. "We're grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community."
The CVS drive-thru was announced only at the chain's North Shore location at 311 Newbury St. in Danvers. Drive-thru testing was also announced in Bridgewater, Carver, Charlton, Northampton, Raynham, Wellesley, West Springfield, Westport and Worcester.
"By working with a wide range of partners like CVS and our colleagues in the health care community, Massachusetts has significantly increased COVID-19 testing and is a national leader in per-capita testing," said Gov. Charlie Baker. "We are grateful to CVS for their partnership on this major additional testing expansion at a number of sites across the Commonwealth, especially because we recognize the importance of continued and accessible testing as we move toward a responsible, phased reopening of our economy."
The newly announced CVS sites will also use self-swab tests. The company expects to offer drive-thru testing at 1,000 locations across the country by the end of the month, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month. Along with the 10 sites in Massachusetts, 41 others were announced in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania.
"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."
