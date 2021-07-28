DANVERS — Susanne “Susie” Turner used to be an active, busy woman, holding down two physically demanding jobs, delivering newspapers and then getting children safely across the street as a crossing guard, while also caring for her family, running 5K road races, and maintaining an active social life through garden and book clubs.
All of that came to an end on the morning of Jan. 8, 2020, when Penny King, on her way to work as a counselor at North Shore Arc, failed to see Turner in her bright safety vest, holding a stop sign, in the middle of a crosswalk at the intersection of Poplar Street and Belgian Road near Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers.
“Penny King’s careless driving forever changed my life,” Turner wrote in a victim-impact statement read to Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan during an emotional, nearly hour-long hearing Tuesday.
King, 60, of 22 Lyman St., Beverly, pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent driving to endanger and was also found responsible for a crosswalk violation during Tuesday’s hearing.
She was sentenced to a suspended two-year jail term and three years of probation, the first six months of which she will have to spend on house arrest. She will also be required to perform 100 hours of community service, working with victims of traumatic brain injury.
King, in her own emotional statement to the court, said the crash was “a freak accident” caused, she believes, when she was momentarily distracted by seeing a group of children on the side of the road.
But Susie and Jeff Turner told the judge they suspect there was more to it, saying in their impact statements that they don’t understand why King wasn’t tested for alcohol after police found multiple empty “nip” bottles of vodka and whiskey scattered around King’s car and in her wastebasket at work, from the night before.
Prosecutor Kelly Waldo told the judge that while police smelled a “faint aroma” of alcohol in the car, they saw no evidence of impairment in King that morning. She said King told police she used the nips to help her sleep, and that she’d started leaving the bottles in her car after her own family raised concerns about it.
But during Tuesday’s hearing, King’s lawyer and then King suggested they were “party favors” from holiday gatherings in the weeks before the crash, and denied that she had been drinking before the crash.
“I don’t drink every night to sleep,” King said during the hearing. “There was no alcohol involved,” she later added.
Her lawyer, Edward McNaught, called the alcohol issue “a red herring.”
Brennan said that without evidence of impairment, he could not consider alcohol use as a possible factor in the crime, nor in his sentence, denying a request to order an alcohol evaluation and treatment.
Children, parentswitness crash
Both Turner and her daughter, Jacquie Ramirez, were working that day as crossing guards.
Ramirez and her then 9-year-old daughter saw King’s car coming. Her mother had just gotten some children across the street when they saw the impact.
Then they saw Turner flying onto the windshield of King’s car. The impact sent Turner into the air. She landed 29 feet away.
King first told police she didn’t see anyone, then felt her car hit something and realized she’d just hit the crossing guard.
She was driving the same route to work at Northshore Arc that she’d taken for three years, with a cup of coffee in the console and music on the radio. Police checked her phone and confirmed she was not using it, the prosecutor said.
Later, King told investigators the guard “just appeared in front of her” and that she’d tried to swerve. But police found no evidence of that.
Life forever changed
Turner and her husband, as well as the prosecutor, asked the judge to send King to jail.
“She needs to feel pain,” Turner wrote in a statement read by Waldo.
Turner has no memory of the crash, and spent weeks unconscious, recovering from injuries that included a brain bleed and traumatic brain injury and numerous fractures to her pelvis, leg, arm, shoulder, ribs and neck. She’s been told that at the time, no one was certain she’d survive.
She is still being treated for those injuries 18 months later.
In the aftermath, she would ask Google every night what had happened to her, and the computerized voice would read from a report on the crash, which garnered extensive media attention. She recalled feeling hopeless.
Her left leg and foot still feel numb, making it hard to walk. She suffers from dizziness when standing or bending over. Her kitchen had to to be rearranged so she doesn’t have to get items from the bottom cabinets.
She can no longer run or kayak. She’s still in her book club, but reading is hard now due to her brain injury and she hasn’t been able to finish any of the books she’s started. She’s quickly overwhelmed by crowded or noisy places like supermarkets. She struggles to sleep at night due to anxiety.
Even washing her hair becomes another reminder, when she feels the scar on her scalp.
Her teeth were damaged in the crash too, but without dental insurance, she cannot afford the work she needs to have them fixed. She also had to spend $6,000 on a new hearing aid after the crash.
“I feel like I am trapped now in this new body Penny King created for me,” Turner told the judge in her statement. “I will never be normal.”
“She’s half the woman she was, because of her,” Jeff Turner said, turning his attention to King, who sat with her attorney at a table in the courtroom. And those injuries are permanent. “Get that, Miss King? Permanent. She can’t do half of what she used to because of you.”
“She has no remorse for what she did to my wife,” Jeff Turner told the judge. “Nothing. Put her in jail sir, where she belongs.”
‘Among the most difficult cases’
McNaught, the defense lawyer, asked the judge to continue the case without a finding for two years, a disposition that would ultimately have led to a dismissal of the charges if King stayed out of further trouble.
He said King hadn’t had so much as a speeding ticket, and the only previous entry on her now-sealed criminal record was dismissed.
He said that the request for jail time, for “retribution,” was only one factor to consider in sentencing.
The request for jail time, he argued, “will not advance any of the other sentencing imperatives,” such as rehabilitation or deterrence. He also said King has not driven since the crash.
McNaught said King, one of 12 children in her family, had been a caretaker for others most of her life, from caring for younger siblings to 17 years helping disabled clients at North Shore Arc. Her children had also entered human services, said the lawyer.
“I do regret what happened,” King told the judge. “I live every day with what happened. Jan. 8 was the worst day of my life.”
Brennan said cases like King’s, involving negligence but no intent, are among the hardest for judges to punish.
“These cases, cases involving negligent driving and horrible consequences, are among the most difficult cases we deal with,” said Brennan.
Turner, he said, is a good person, “who, no matter what I do today, will never be made whole,” adding that she and her husband are “rightfully angry.”
But he also took into account the lack of intent on the part of King, and said he was concerned that incarceration with dangerous criminals would not be appropriate.
The judge gave King and her lawyer time to discuss the sentence he was proposing. A short time later they returned to the courtroom to accept it.
After the crash, Turner’s daughter set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset some of the costs of her mother’s care. That fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jjae9n-recovery-for-crossing-guard-susie-turner
Prosecutors are also asking the judge to order King to pay $3,400 in restitution for some expenses not covered by insurance. But King’s attorney said he’s not sure how much she can afford to pay given that she no longer works. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 on that request.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.