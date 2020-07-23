DANVERS — A driver who struck a Danvers crossing guard on Route 62 back in January was arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on charges of negligent driving to endanger and failing to stop for a person in a crosswalk.
Penny King, 59, of 22 Lyman St., Beverly, appeared in court in response to a summons.
A plea of not guilty to the charges was entered on her behalf by Judge Jane Prince.
Prosecutors did not seek bail for King, but did ask Prince to order that King not drive and that she submit to random alcohol tests, based on the fact that police found multiple "nip" sized bottles of Absolut vodka and Fireball whisky in her vehicle.
Prince denied the requests, however, on the grounds that police found no evidence that King was impaired by alcohol at the time of the Jan. 8 crash.
The crash left longtime Danvers school crossing guard Susan Turner with serious injuries, including a brain bleed, spine and neck injuries and fractures to her arm, leg and ribs, prosecutor Kelly Waldo told the judge.
Turner was on duty at the crosswalk at the intersection of Poplar Street and Belgian Road, outside the Holten Richmond Middle School, just after 7 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 8, said the prosecutor.
Turner was about to help a group of middle-school students cross the busy roadway when she stepped out into the street holding her stop sign.
King, who was on her way to work, told police Turner "just appeared" in front of her. Turner was struck, sending her over the hood and then backward to the pavement, where she landed, unconscious.
Turner's daughter, also a crossing guard, and her granddaughter both witnessed the crash, the prosecutor said.
Turner also had a job delivering The Salem News.
Waldo told the judge that she was asking for the conditions of no driving and no use of alcohol, with random testing, because of the facts of the case and the nip bottles found in King's car, which, the prosecutor suggested, point to an alcohol issue.
Officers noticed a "faint aroma of alcohol" from King's car, and found five empty Absolut vodka nip bottles and two empty Fireball whisky nip bottles, as well as several full bottles of both in the car.
In speaking with King, officers concluded that she was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, Waldo told the judge. King allegedly told officers that she drank nip bottles at night to help fall asleep but did not want her family to know, so she would hide the bottles in her car until she could dispose of them at work.
Police went to her office and found other empty nip bottles in her trash.
Police also got permission from King to search her phone and confirmed that she was not texting at the time of the crash.
But Waldo said the seriousness of the crash and the fact that King told police Turner "came out of nowhere" suggest that she should not be allowed to drive.
King initially told the judge that the matter was "something I wanted to resolve today."
But Prince told King, who did not bring an attorney with her to court, that because there was an accident with injuries, the case could not be resolved immediately.
State law gives victims the right to be present for court proceedings and the right to address the court prior to sentencing.
A lawyer appointed to represent King on Thursday argued against the conditions, saying that there is no basis to test her for alcohol use given that she's not charged with being drunk at the time of the crash. Taking away King's ability to drive, the lawyer argued, would prevent her from getting groceries or caring for her grandchildren.
He also stressed that King stayed at the scene, cooperated with police requests for information and to search her phone, and "did everything you'd expect of a person who has nothing to hide."
The Registry has not taken any action to suspend her license, the lawyer said.
Prince ordered King to stay away from Turner and to stay out of further trouble while the case is pending.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
