DANVERS — The lawyer for a Beverly woman charged with hitting and seriously injuring a crossing guard in Danvers last year asked for more time to work on the case Thursday.
Penny King, 60, of 22 Lyman St., Beverly, was charged with driving to endanger and failing to stop for a person in a crosswalk following an investigation into the Jan. 8, 2020, crash.
The crash left crossing guard Susan Turner with a brain bleed, spine and neck injuries and fractures to her arm, leg and ribs.
King remained at the scene of the crash, police said.
"I had hoped to be able to resolve it today," her attorney, Edward McNaught, told Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser on Thursday. "Ms. King isn't ready," he said.
McNaught and prosecutor Kelly Waldo told the judge they will discuss the case further to ensure that both sides have all of the available evidence, and McNaught said he will also be seeking access to other records during the next hearing in the case on May 27, unless an agreement is reached.
