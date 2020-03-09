SALEM — A Salem man facing gun and drug charges after police say they saw him holding his cell phone while driving through Vinnin Square earlier this month, could be released on bail, a Salem District Court judge decided on Monday.
Davonte Holloway, 26, of 12 First St., had been held without bail at Middleton Jail for a week, following his March 1 arrest on Loring Avenue.
A Salem patrolman reported seeing Holloway holding a cell phone in front of his face, in apparent violation of the new law requiring drivers to use only "hands free" devices in their cars.
Police say they saw Holloway duck down toward the passenger seat — that led them to order Holloway out of his rented SUV. During a protective "sweep" of the Dodge Journey, they found a .45-caliber Taurus PT 1911 handgun, loaded with eight rounds. Holloway did not have a license for the gun. Officers also found more than $1,700 in cash and a small amount of cocaine while booking Holloway.
Prosecutors had urged Judge Carol-Ann Fraser to keep Holloway in custody without bail as a danger to the public. "This could have been a much, much worse situation," prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told the judge.
Holloway's attorney, Thomas Pierce, disputed the contention that the gun was within reach of his client, and cited the police report, which described Holloway as polite and respectful during the stop.
"There's no allegation that Mr. Holloway was violent or threatening or did anything to resist," said Pierce. "He didn't do anything but what a law-abiding citizen would do."
Holloway, who attended Salem High School, later earned an associate degree and has been trying to establish himself as a tattoo artist, said the lawyer.
Fraser concluded that while Holloway might pose a danger, she believes the conditions she set, including no possession of weapons, no use of drugs — including marijuana — and maintaining employment, would address public safety concerns. She set bail at $1,500.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 10.
