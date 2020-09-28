TOPSFIELD — One driver was flown to a Boston hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Topsfield early Sunday evening.
The woman, who has not been identified, had to be extricated from her heavily-damaged vehicle before she was taken by ambulance to the Topsfield Fairgrounds and then flown by Boston Medflight to a level one trauma center, officials said.
The crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. in the area of 111 Boston St., which is the name of the road as it passes through Topsfield.
State police, who are assisting with the investigation, said in a tweet Sunday evening that the driver was unconscious and was administered the opiate blocking drug Narcan prior to being taken to the fairgrounds to meet the helicopter.
Topsfield Patrolman Joe Levasseur, who along with Patrolman David Ricci and Firefighters Jonathan Hallinan and Mark Winfrey worked to remove the woman from the vehicle, said the woman is now stable.
He could not confirm details of the crash or give additional details about the driver, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Two people in the other vehicle were evaluated by an ambulance crew but were not injured, Levasseur said.
The police are being assisted by a state police accident reconstruction team.
Topsfield officials were assisted at the scene by police from Wenham and Danvers as well as MassDOT.
