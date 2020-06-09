PEABODY — A 45-year-old Burlington man was flown to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries Monday afternoon after his car crashed on Interstate 95 South on the ramp to Route 128 South, State Police Sgt. Paul Sullivan said.
State Police received multiple calls for the crash, which involved a 2009 Nissan Altima going off the highway and into the median. A cruiser located the car and requested an ambulance to the scene.
Peabody Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said an Atlantic Ambulance supervisor requested a Boston MedFlight helicopter. The Peabody Fire Department was also notified of the crash, and the Peabody Police log describes the accident as "car into the bridge."
A photo posted to Twitter by WBZ NewsRadio 1030 helicopter reporter Kristen Eck shows the MedFlight helicopter landing on the two-lane ramp, which was closed temporarily so the victim could be transported.
The roadway was closed at about 5:45 p.m., Sullivan said, and the right travel lane was reopened at 6 p.m. Crews cleared at 7:15 p.m.
An accident reconstruction was conducted, but Sullivan said the report was not complete so he could not say why the car left the roadway.
Sullivan said State Police were not identifying the driver.
— Ethan Forman