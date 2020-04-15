BOXFORD — All lanes of Interstate 95 were reopened for traffic shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash resulted in critical injuries to the driver.
A Massachusetts State Police sergeant spotted the crash moments after it occurred, at 4 p.m., on the northbound side of I-95, just north of Topsfield Road.
The trooper immediately called in the crash, He described it as a rollover and said the driver — the lone occupant — was thrown from the vehicle, a 2004 Isuzu Ascender SUV. TV footage showed the vehicle lying on its side, close to the center of the northbound side of the highway
The 27-year-old Kingston, Massachusetts, operator was medflighted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston in life-threatening condition. His identity has not been released pending family notification
Boxford fire and police departments were among the first responders to reach the scene. Local police departments arrived to provide traffic control. The southbound side of the highway was temporarily shut down for police and medical vehicles to stage, and the northbound side to allow the medical helicopter to land.
According to state police, the medflight landed at the scene at 4:21 p.m. and lifted off for Boston at 4:45. Shortly afterward, the southbound lane was reopened to traffic and one lane of northbound traffic was reopened. All lanes were flowing again a few minutes before 5 p.m.
