IPSWICH — When she was sentenced to jail in 2004 for killing her passenger in a drunken driving crash in Ipswich, Michelle Sullivan was also told by the judge that her license would be suspended for 10 years.
A decade later, as she completed probation, she learned that the Registry of Motor Vehicles had decided to revoke her license permanently, on the grounds that she had been convicted in two drunken driving cases, the second of which involved a fatality. That, the Registry said, required a lifetime loss of her driving privileges.
She appealed, her lawyer arguing that at the time of the fatal crash, on Nov. 5, 2003, Sullivan had not yet been convicted in the earlier drunken driving case. That incident had occurred just two weeks earlier, on Oct. 24, 2003.
But on Wednesday, an Appeals Court panel said that the Registry made the right call, finding that because she was ultimately convicted of both drunken driving cases, the second of which involved the death of a person, the law required officials to permanently revoke her license.
"We interpret (the drunken driving statute) to mandate lifetime license revocation where a person commits an OUI, and then later commits a separate OUI that results in the death of a person, and is ultimately convicted of both OUI offenses, regardless of whether the commission of the later, fatal, OUI occurs before or after the person's conviction of the earlier OUI," the court said in its decision.
Sullivan's attorney, Dana Curhan, who in court filings called the language in the statute "terribly ambiguous," said Wednesday that he anticipates filing an appeal of the decision.
Sullivan was 19, living in Beverly and working as a preschool teacher in the fall of 2003.
That October, she was stopped by Hamilton police and charged with drunken driving. At the time, before a sweeping change to the state's drunken driving laws took effect in 2005, she was issued a temporary, 15-day license that let her continue driving until a suspension could take effect.
On the night of the fatal crash, that temporary license was still valid when Sullivan got behind the wheel after consuming two 40-ounce bottles of malt liquor. She was driving nearly twice the speed limit when she lost control on Linebrook Road in Ipswich and crashed into a utility pole. The impact killed one of her passengers, 17-year-old Lisa Sparaco.
The case, which received widespread attention, was used as an example by supporters of Melanie's Law, the 2005 amendment to the state drunken driving statute, to eliminate those temporary 15-day licenses that were typically issued following drunken driving arrests.
Soon after the Ipswich crash, Sullivan went to trial on the Hamilton charge and was found guilty. The following year, Sullivan pleaded guilty to the Ipswich charges, including motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk, and was sentenced to serve two years in jail and 10 years of probation. Prosecutors had requested a state prison term of at least five years.
Judge Bonnie MacLeod also ordered a 10-year license suspension.
But in 2014, after that suspension expired, Sullivan received another letter from the Registry, telling her that her license had been revoked permanently. She filed suit in 2015 in Salem Superior Court, where a judge upheld the Registry's decision. Then she went to the Appeals Court.
An attorney arguing on behalf of the Registry during an Appeals Court hearing in March said the language of the statute is intended to protect public safety.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||