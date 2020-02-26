PEABODY — A Peabody man will begin serving a three- to four-year state prison term next month, after pleading guilty to manslaughter and drunken driving charges Wednesday in Salem Superior Court.
Michael P. Hery, 23, told Judge Salim Tabit that his actions before the Dec. 19, 2018, crash that killed Paul Mauras, 51, of Salem and seriously injured Nancy Silveira, now 44, of Peabody, "are my greatest shame and my greatest sorrow."
"Not a day has passed since that night that my heart does not ache with guilt over the idiotic decision I chose to make that night, and the needless suffering it has caused," Hery said in a statement he had written to the court and read aloud Wednesday during his plea hearing.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Lynnfield Street, between Joyce Road and Antonio Drive in Peabody, in heavy fog. An accident reconstruction report revealed that Hery, whose blood alcohol level was found to be .15, or nearly twice the legal limit, and who also had cannabis in his system, was traveling 62 mph before veering into the oncoming lane.
His 2012 Chrysler collided head-on with a Toyota being driven by Silveira.
She and Mauras were on their way back to the North Shore after performing at a Lowell restaurant, she would later tell police.
Mauras, who had also lived in Revere and Hull in recent years, was partly ejected from the vehicle. Silveira, meanwhile, was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated. She suffered multiple broken bones in her face and broken ribs.
And at first, Silveira, whose blood was also found to contain alcohol, though below the legal limit, and cannabis, feared she had caused the crash, telling police she hoped she hadn't hurt anyone else." She'd had a glass of Riesling wine and, at some point in the afternoon before the crash, had also smoked marijuana, according to a police report.
Hery was also taken to a hospital, but by the time police went to question him, he was at his parents home at 7 Mansfield St., resting on a couch.
Hery, when questioned by police, told them he wanted to speak to a lawyer.
The event data recorder, or "black box" in his Chrysler, revealed that his car had sped up in the seconds before the crash, on a wet roadway.
A witness who had heard the crash and stopped to help, told police that she heard Hery trying to start his damaged car before police and ambulances arrived.
The investigation took several months, before charges were filed against Hery in April.
Hery's attorney, John Apruzzese, told Tabit that his client had hoped to resolve the case in district court.
Hery was subsequently indicted on charges that, in addition to manslaughter, also include motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk; driving drunk and negligently, causing serious injury; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Tabit had conducted a conference last month, where he heard from Apruzzese as well as from prosecutor Katherine Fennel Kelly and from Silveira and members of Mauras' family.
Kelly sought a prison term of seven to nine years in state prison, followed by five years of probation.
She said the facts of the case, including Hery's high blood alcohol content, called for a lengthy sentence.
Prosecutors were able to use the blood alcohol level in the case because it was measured from blood samples taken at the hospital with a search warrant, instead of a breath test machine, the use of which had been suspended at the time.
Apruzzese urged Tabit to spare Hery from state prison, asking for the mandatory minimum 2 1/2 years in jail.
Apruzzese said his client has taken responsibility for his behavior that night, and has stopped drinking, attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Hery also hopes to carry out the hopes of the Silveira and Mauras families to work with students to educate them about the dangers of impaired driving.
"A number of circumstances led me to make that decision at the time, including being intoxicated, having a dead cellphone and not being able to call for a ride, being separated from my friends I attended the bar with that night, and the cold of the night while being inadequately dressed for a walk to my car a city away," Hery told the judge. "A foolish person may attempt to justify or explain his actions because of those extenuating circumstances, and perhaps in the immediate aftermath of the accident I did so to make myself feel less guilty. But over time, I realized that there is no excuse that can be made to explain away the grave and terrible consequences of my actions."
"Your actions have really destroyed two sets of lives," said Tabit, adding that despite the devastating loss, the victim's family "doesn't want your life to be ruined."
The judge said he was concerned that two years in a house of correction was not adequate punishment and instead said he would impose a three- to four-year term in state prison, to be followed by a period of probation.
Hery will also, under the law, lose his driver's license.
Apruzzese also asked Tabit to delay the start of Hery's sentence so that he can complete depositions in a pending civil lawsuit arising from the crash.
Tabit agreed to delay the imposition of the sentence until March 18 for that purpose.
The judge is expected to impose 250 hours of community service to be completed after the prison term, according to the case docket.
