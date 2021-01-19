SALEM — A Peabody mother is resting easier now that the driver who hit her daughter — who was skateboarding home in the dark early last Wednesday evening — has turned herself in.
The mother, Joy Bramer of Peabody, said her daughter was out with friends on Jan. 12 when she texted Bramer to say she was on her way home.
She said her 17-year-old daughter took longer than usual to get back that evening, but when she did, she didn't say anything unusual had happened.
But, at 11 p.m., Bramer said, "she started crying because her back was hurting. I asked if she was really hurt, and she said it hurt to move."
The next day, the teen told her mother what had happened. She said that after the accident, the driver was yelling at her, but when witnesses began to come out, she took off.
So Bramer went down to the street and began asking anyone if they had seen the accident ... and if they had video of it.
Then she took the information to the Salem Police Department which, on Friday, said they had taken "a report of a female juvenile who was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Ord Street and Aborn Street on January 12, 2021, at 5:56 p.m."
According to the police report, "The operator of the vehicle stopped and spoke to the victim before leaving the scene without providing any information." A video of the incident, taken at Marcelo and Sons Auto Repair on Aborn Street in Salem was provided, but it was not clear enough to identify the operator or the vehicle.
Salem police immediately began an investigation. They were able to obtain additional videos of the incident, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the operator of the suspect vehicle contacted the police department and told them she wanted to come forward.
After an interview with the 25-year-old Salem woman, the investigating officer will file a criminal complaint. The Salem Police Department is coordinating with the Essex County District Attorney's Office on charges against the operator.
They asked that anyone with additional information on the incident call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
As for Bramer, she acknowledged that her daughter, who was not seriously injured, "should know better not to skate at that time in the street but ... it's a criminal offense to hit somebody and just take off.
"You can't just hit a kid and take off. You have to make sure she is OK. Call somebody, call her parents, take her to the hospital, call the police.
"You can't just take off like that!"