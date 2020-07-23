PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt used a bit of levity Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic and the economic uncertainty it created to declare a water emergency and voluntary water restrictions starting Monday, July 27.
The restrictions were due to drought conditions brought on by a lack of rain over several months and recent high temperatures. The dry weather had the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs declaring a "Level 2 Significant Drought" for the Northeast region of the state.
"Just when you thought that 2020 could not possibly get any worse," Bettencourt said in an automated call to residents, "the state has declared a ‘Level 2 Significant Drought’ for our region…..What’s next, an attack of Mutant Porcupines? Deranged Chipmunks? The Curse of Tom Brady?"
The water restrictions are meant to protect the city's water supply and make sure there is enough for fire protection, the mayor said.
The first phase of the water emergency measures involve a voluntary water restriction request to start Monday.
Residents are being asked to conserve water by only watering their lawns every other day, with odd numbered houses watering on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even numbered houses watering on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Bettencourt asked residents not to water their lawns on Sunday.
"Residential water billing is based on usage," Bettencourt said. "By helping to conserve water during the city’s water emergency, residents can also help lower their costs. (As you can tell, I am digging deep for any shred of good news right now.)"
Residents who want more information on the water emergency and voluntary water restrictions can go to the city’s website, www.peabody-ma.gov, or call the Department of Public Services at 978-536-7116.
Bettencourt added: "2021 can’t get here fast enough. I wish you and your family a healthy and safe summer. Thank you."
Neighboring Danvers has moved to Level 5 drought conditions, restricting outdoor lawn and garden watering to hand-held hoses and watering cans only from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
