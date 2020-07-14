PEABODY — National divisions over policing and police brutality, social and racial justice, and the pandemic were on display at the head of the Big Y Plaza at 687 Lowell St. Tuesday afternoon in side-by-side rallies.
Standing in the grassy triangle at the split of Russell and Lowell streets were more than 40 mostly older people, for the most part supporters of President Donald Trump, showing their support for police with a "Back the Blue" rally.
They brought along a table of Trump merchandise, waved a large "Police Lives Matter" flag, held signs that said "Defend Police," which rebuts recent calls by Black Lives Matter protesters to "Defund Police," and waved thin blue line flags. Few wore masks to protect against the novel coronavirus.
On the adjacent sidewalk stood a line of about 30 mostly high school and college-aged students, part of a group called Peabody for Social Justice. They wore masks and showed their support for the Black Lives Matters movement in signs and chants. They were told by police to take to the sidewalk because the plaza was private property.
"We need the police to keep this country safe," said a 15-year-old boy named Gabriel, who did not want to give his last name. He said he was one of the organizers of the "Back the Blue" and Trump standout on Facebook.
"It's under attack and we need as much defense as we can have. The police keep everybody safe," he said, adding that 99.9% of police "are very good people and we need to stand up for them."
"I think that it's really important when there are people out here outwardly supporting bigotry and lies and frankly just, like, the suppression of free speech, that it's really important to come out in strength and solidarity and show them that that's not going to fly with us and that this is our city," said Heidy Salama, a 2015 graduate of Peabody High who lives in Salem.
She said people of color have reached out to her and said they don't feel safe in a city that prides itself on diversity.
To those who want to simply support the police, Salama said: "So I would say that those people who say they aren't racist but want to support the police need to really examine their priorities because the police don't need protecting right now, but black people do."
Police Chief Tom Griffin was also on hand, standing watching with his officers. There was a heavy police presence in the plaza keeping both sides apart, including a bike patrol and NEMLEC.
"The goals for today are to let people express their constitutional rights," said Griffin. Officers were neutral in their presence, he said, adding that he did not anticipate any problems.
"We are here to make sure everybody has the opportunity to be safe and express how they feel about particular topics of the day," he said.