BEVERLY -- The Beverly Rotary Club and friends will take to the dance floor next month to raise money for local and international causes. The March 13 "Raucous Rotary" event at the Danversport Waterfront will feature live music, live and silent auctions and good food and drink. The music will be provided by the dueling pianos of Howl at the Moon and will feature songs from the 1960s to today. Requests are not only allowed, they are encouraged. The auctions will include everything from weekend golf and ski getaways to catered private dinners for 10 as well as autographed sports memorabilia and fine art. There will also be raffle of top-notch craft beer from the area's best breweries. Tickets are $70 per person or $650 for groups of 10, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available atrotaryduelingpianos.com or by contacting your local Beverly Rotarian. The event is Beverly Rotary Club's major fundraiser, with all profits going back into the community, including the expansion of college scholarships for high school seniors from Beverly and the renovation of the Teen Room at the Beverly Public Library.
