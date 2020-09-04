DANVERS — Hundreds of people stood outside Town Hall on Thursday evening, where conflicting “Back the Blue” and “Black Lives Matter” rallies took place in response to the recent removal of “Thin Blue Line” flags from town fire trucks.
The “Back the Blue” rally, in support of local law enforcement, was organized by Danvers resident Rick Bettencourt to oppose Town Manager Steve Bartha’s decision to remove the flags. Cars and trucks, many of them with “Trump 2020,” “Blue Lives Matter” and “Thin Blue Line” flags, revved their engines and honked their horns as they passed the rally. Many of the trucks decked out in flags circled Town Hall multiple times while a soundtrack of patriotic country and pop music blared from speakers. The Peabody police even made an appearance and drove by while flashing their lights.
Nearby, numerous Black Lives Matter supporters gathered in support of Bartha’s decision, saying the flag has no place on a publicly-owned fire truck. Lisa Silva of Danvers organized the rally after learning of the “Back the Blue” demonstration.
Bartha ordered the flag’s removal last week, after he received a complaint from a resident.
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” he said in a statement. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
The decision sparked controversy. The Danvers Firefighters Association released its own statement opposing the decision, saying the flag is not political and has been displayed on town fire trucks since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty. The union later clarified this to say that a decal of the “thin blue line” had been displayed for the past two years, and the flags had recently been placed on the trucks.
Selectmen on Tuesday held a “community conversation” over the decision to hear residents’ opinions. At the end, the board ultimately voted 4-1 in support of Bartha.
Selectwoman Maureen Bernard was the lone dissenting vote, and she was one of the speakers at the “Back the Blue” rally on Wednesday. In her remarks, Bernard read an interpretation of what the “thin blue line” stands for, and said she stands with police and fire departments.
Other speakers included Bettencourt and Police Union President Scott Frost. Various Trump memorabilia including masks, hats and sweatshirts were being sold.
Roger L’Italien, 75, of Danvers, said he showed up at Town Hall at 8 a.m. and stayed well into the evening to show support for the “Thin Blue Line” flag.
“For what I’m doing,” he said, “it’s not a long time at all. I would stay for another week to support the police.”
Jessica Janvrin, 49, of Beverly, waved a small “Thin Blue Line” flag from the sidewalk and wore another flag as a cape. She said she was there to show support for her husband, Kevin Janvrin, who is a Danvers police sergeant.
“If you were married to a policeman, or you had family members in law enforcement, you would understand,” she said about the Black Lives Matter counter protesters. “Because you pray for them every night to come home. You have no idea what that is like to pray to God every night that your loved one comes home because you know they might not.”
Donato Baglia, 51, of Beverly, said he stayed at Town Hall most of the day to support the police. He said he was happy to see such a large turnout in favor of the “Thin Blue Line” flag, and he didn’t mind the fact that Black Lives Matter supporters were there in opposition.
“I support all lives. I have no objection to people saying whatever they want. My problem is when they turn to violence, that’s why I came prepared today, just in case,” he said pointing to a tactical helmet, baton, pepper spray, padded leather gloves, and his swamp boots.
Denise Griffin, 59, of Salem, stood quietly on the side of the road and held a yellow Black Lives Matter sign. She said even though she suffers from multiple sclerosis, she felt the need to show up and support Black Lives Matter.
“It’s too important not to be here,” she said, adding that she is a U.S. Air Force veteran. “It’s people’s lives.”
She added that she has a great respect for the police, but she doesn’t “think anyone understands the plight of the Black American, and it’s about time we face it.”
Emma Vardaro, a 19-year-old Danvers resident who was there to support Black Lives Matter, said that many of the people at Town Hall to support police officers seemed well-intentioned, but added that the flag “doesn’t stand for what they think it stands for.”
“I only started seeing it when Black Lives Matter started,” she said about the first time she saw the “Thin Blue Line” flag. “I thought it was created by white supremacists, but apparently it was created by people who support the police.”
Vardaro added that despite good intentions, to some people the large gathering of people waving “Blue Lives Matter” flags could look “like a bunch of white supremacists coming together and supporting police killing people.”
Lisa Silva, the organizer of the Black Lives Matter rally, pointed out that many people spoke at Tuesday’s community conversation about the “Thin Blue Line” and said they find the flag to be intimidating.
“Not only are they using the flag that so many of us said represents hate toward us, but they are still out there using it,” she said.
