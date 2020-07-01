SWAMPSCOTT — Neal Duffy and David Grishman will join the town's Select Board after defeating Stephen Williams in a three-way race for two seats in Tuesday's Annual Town Election.

Duffy finished first with 1,263 votes, to Grishman's 990, and Williams at 834. Turnout for the election was 17% of Swampscott's 11,385 registered voters, according to unofficial results.

The other major race on the ballot saw incumbent Suzanne Wright, with 1,198 votes, elected to another term on the School Committee, where she will now be joined by John Giantis, who finished second with 899 votes, ahead of Keiko Zoll, 395, and Greg D'Antona, 201.

D'Antona, however, withdrew from the race two weeks before the election, but still appeared on the ballot.

And in a contested race for a seat on the Housing Authority, Naomi Dreeben defeated Alan Ledbury, 1,172 to 395.

Town Moderator Michael McClung was also re-elected, along with Tasia Vasiliou to the Board of Assessors, Emily Cilley to the Board of Health, William Quinn to the Planning Board, and library trustee Ellen Winkler.

The following candidates were elected as Town Meeting members:

Precinct 1

Lee Bartlett-Genest

Ana Lanzilli

Maryalice Johnson

Jorge Briones Jr.

William Hancox

Elizabeth Gallo

David Grishman

Frank Leblanc

Neil Montague

Precinct 2

Emily Cilley

Greg D'Antona

Maura Lau

Scott Saunders

Greg McDonald

Richard Frenkel

Ellen Chaisson

Gail Rosenberg

Suzanne Wright

Neal Duffy

Rebecca Greene

Louis Marino

John Marshall

Sara Hepburn

Roberto Mastroianni

Laura Spathanas

Precinct 3

Joan Hilario

Stephen Iannacone

Jessica Mackool

John Allen IV

Deborah Davis

Anthony Dechristopher

Ralph Edwards

Thelma Young Meister

Katherine Arrington

Daniel Waters

Tania Lillak

Alan Ledbury

Michael Dunn

Precinct 4

Jer Jurma

Ellen Winkler

Naomi Dreeben

Richard Kraft

John Giantis

Katie Wynne

Debra Ardon

Meredith Bailey

Mark Wolinski

Terry Dansdill

Sydney Pierce

Michael McClung

Kathleen Grehhan

Joseph Douillette

Anthony Bova

Mary Dechillo

Martha Dansdill

Siobhan Giantis

Iris Goldman

Glenn Paster

Chris White

Jennifer Honig

Jessica Wistran

Joe Roman

Gary Barden

Shayne Spaulding

Precinct 5

George Rooks

Anita Farber-Robertson

Ruth Rooks

Terry Lorber

Jay Epstein

Irma Zarinsky

Clifford Charney

Katherine Curley

Jaren Landen

Tasia Vasiliou

Anthony Cerba Jr.

William O'Brien

Stephanie Greenfield

Stephanie Goodman

Mary Fletcher

Joseph Ford

Jacylyn Wilson

Amanda McElhannon

Precinct 6

Nancy Maloney

Marzie Galazka

Andrea Williams

Robert Van Dam

Peter Frisch

Jonathan Leamon

Ariane Purdy

Stephanie Bartram

Edward Seligman

Charles Patsios

Amy Ries

Jeannie Patz

Sheryl Levenson

Norman Erlich

Mary Marchal

Mary Gupta

Mary O'Hare

Paul Levenson

Seth Caplan

Kelsey Henry

