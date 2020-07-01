SWAMPSCOTT — Neal Duffy and David Grishman will join the town's Select Board after defeating Stephen Williams in a three-way race for two seats in Tuesday's Annual Town Election.
Duffy finished first with 1,263 votes, to Grishman's 990, and Williams at 834. Turnout for the election was 17% of Swampscott's 11,385 registered voters, according to unofficial results.
The other major race on the ballot saw incumbent Suzanne Wright, with 1,198 votes, elected to another term on the School Committee, where she will now be joined by John Giantis, who finished second with 899 votes, ahead of Keiko Zoll, 395, and Greg D'Antona, 201.
D'Antona, however, withdrew from the race two weeks before the election, but still appeared on the ballot.
And in a contested race for a seat on the Housing Authority, Naomi Dreeben defeated Alan Ledbury, 1,172 to 395.
Town Moderator Michael McClung was also re-elected, along with Tasia Vasiliou to the Board of Assessors, Emily Cilley to the Board of Health, William Quinn to the Planning Board, and library trustee Ellen Winkler.
The following candidates were elected as Town Meeting members:
Precinct 1
Lee Bartlett-Genest
Ana Lanzilli
Maryalice Johnson
Jorge Briones Jr.
William Hancox
Elizabeth Gallo
David Grishman
Frank Leblanc
Neil Montague
Precinct 2
Emily Cilley
Greg D'Antona
Maura Lau
Scott Saunders
Greg McDonald
Richard Frenkel
Ellen Chaisson
Gail Rosenberg
Suzanne Wright
Neal Duffy
Rebecca Greene
Louis Marino
John Marshall
Sara Hepburn
Roberto Mastroianni
Laura Spathanas
Precinct 3
Joan Hilario
Stephen Iannacone
Jessica Mackool
John Allen IV
Deborah Davis
Anthony Dechristopher
Ralph Edwards
Thelma Young Meister
Katherine Arrington
Daniel Waters
Tania Lillak
Alan Ledbury
Michael Dunn
Precinct 4
Jer Jurma
Ellen Winkler
Naomi Dreeben
Richard Kraft
John Giantis
Katie Wynne
Debra Ardon
Meredith Bailey
Mark Wolinski
Terry Dansdill
Sydney Pierce
Michael McClung
Kathleen Grehhan
Joseph Douillette
Anthony Bova
Mary Dechillo
Martha Dansdill
Siobhan Giantis
Iris Goldman
Glenn Paster
Chris White
Jennifer Honig
Jessica Wistran
Joe Roman
Gary Barden
Shayne Spaulding
Precinct 5
George Rooks
Anita Farber-Robertson
Ruth Rooks
Terry Lorber
Jay Epstein
Irma Zarinsky
Clifford Charney
Katherine Curley
Jaren Landen
Tasia Vasiliou
Anthony Cerba Jr.
William O'Brien
Stephanie Greenfield
Stephanie Goodman
Mary Fletcher
Joseph Ford
Jacylyn Wilson
Amanda McElhannon
Precinct 6
Nancy Maloney
Marzie Galazka
Andrea Williams
Robert Van Dam
Peter Frisch
Jonathan Leamon
Ariane Purdy
Stephanie Bartram
Edward Seligman
Charles Patsios
Amy Ries
Jeannie Patz
Sheryl Levenson
Norman Erlich
Mary Marchal
Mary Gupta
Mary O'Hare
Paul Levenson
Seth Caplan
Kelsey Henry