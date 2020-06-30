SWAMPSCOTT — Here are the preliminary results for the June 30 town election.
Due to the late release of the numbers and the number of candidates seeking Town Meeting seats, only the eight posts in town government and the most competitive town meeting Precinct, Precinct, with 26 candidates seeking 19 seats, were available.
The winners in the contested elections are shown in bold face.
Board of Selectmen —Three contenders were seeking two seats;
— Neal Duffy, 1,263 votes;
— David M. Grishman, 990;
— Stephen T. Williams, 834.
School Committee — Two candidates for were seeking three seats:
— Suzanne Wright, 1198;
— John N. Giantis, 899;
— Keiko Zoll, 395;
— Greg D'Antona withdrew from the race last week.
Housing Authority — There were two candidates for one seat;
— Naomi Dreeben, 1172;
— Alan G. Ledbury, 395
The following seats were uncontested and will be filled by the named candidates:
— Moderator, Michael McClung, 1,408 votes;
— Board of Assessors, Tasia Vasiliou, 1,294;
— Library Trustee, Ellen Winkler, 1420;
— Board of Health, Emily Cilley, 1,356
— Planning Board, William Quinn, 1,278
In the races for town meeting seats, only Precincts 4, with 26 candidates seeking 19 seats; and Precinct 6, with 20 candidates seeking 18 seats posed races.
In Precinct 4, the winners were, in order: Naomi Dreeben, Mary DeChillo, Ellen Winkler, Michael McClung, Jessica Wistran, Katie Wynne, Mark Wolinski, Jer Jurma, Gary Barden, Meredith Bailey, Glenn Paster, Iris Goldman, Jennifer Honig, Joseph Douillette, Richard Kraft, Sdney Pierce, Martha Dansdill, Kathleen Grehhan and Terry Dansdill.
In the remaining precincts, 1, 2, 3 and five, there were more available seats than candidates, so all candidates gained seats.