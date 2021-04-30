Duggan campaigns as 'problem solver'

Matthew Duggan is a problem solver, he said.
“I worked as a software engineer and project manager, so I consider myself to be a troubleshooter both at work and at home,” Duggan, who works at DXC Technology, said. “I like to analyze things, and if there are problems, I come up with solutions. I think I am very methodical in that sense. I’m detail oriented in terms of looking at the big picture and delving into it.”
Duggan said he thinks this is a quality which would suit him well as a member of the Danvers Select Board. That, he said, is why he is running and hopes to win one of two seats.
Duggan will appear alongside Rick Bettencourt, Tim Donahue and incumbent Gardner Trask on the May 4 ballot.
According to Duggan, one of the biggest challenges facing Danvers over the next several years will be redevelopment.
“We’ve seen a lot of the same signs that we’ve seen if you go to cities in the east - Salem, Peabody, Lynn - where density just increased dramatically,” he said.
Duggan said he wants to see the town rethink its current approach to zoning.
“Because it ends up in the Zoning Board of Appeals where the five people are appointed and don’t really represent anybody,” he said. “They also allow variances and special permits that go against what our zoning bylaws dictate. That (redevelopment) is one of the biggest things because it changes the whole quality of life if it’s not done correctly.”
One change Duggan said he’d like to see is the addition of more overlay districts where there are more opportunities for residential development in commercial and industrial districts. This would allow commercial businesses to operate on the ground level of a building while residents live in apartments and living spaces on the second and third floors of the same building.
“The zoning comes from the Planning Committee, so The Select Board can direct the town manager to have staff rewrite or modify the zoning so it is more definitive about what is allowed,” he said about how he hopes to make these changes.
Duggan said he also wants to see the Board make attempts to bring the community together.
“The past four years have been very divisive, not just in Danvers, but throughout the country,” he said, adding that the town became particularly divided after the town manager requested that a Thin Blue Line flag be removed from a town fire truck. “We need to be a community where everyone works together. We don’t need issues that tear us apart. These are our neighbors and many of them are our friends. So we need to find ways to bring us together.”
Duggan said many in the community know him because of his long history advocating for the Rail Trail.
“I’d like to see it go eastward into Peabody as well,” Duggan said, adding that he’s been advocating for the Rail Trail since before the town agreed to lease the property and develop the trial. “The Rail Trail is still a big deal to me even 20 years later because I see people using it and enjoying it.”
Duggan has been a Town Meeting Member representing Precinct 1 for the past 15 years, and he said that experience has prepared him for a seat on the Board.
“I think I’ve done a good job,” he said, adding that he has gone to various committee meetings over the past several years. “I’m involved town-wide. I think at this point I’m prepared for representing the whole town, and I think it important the voters have options.”
Matthew Duggan
Age: 63
Occupation: Web administrator/software engineer at DXC Technology
Previous public service/volunteer experience: Precinct 1 Town Meeting Member