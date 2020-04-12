There have been many people who have inspired Meghan Duggan along her journey to becoming an Olympic hockey champion and one of the world's best players on ice.
But only one person has ever earned the title of "hero" in her eyes.
Mary Duggan of Danvers, the mother of Meghan and her older sisters Katelyn and Bryan, has been a nurse for 30-plus years. Like so many doctors, nurses, police, fire and first responders, she is out in the front lines in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19), caring for patients and doing whatever she can to keep them safe and alive.
"I can't even put words to it in terms of describing my mom," Duggan said.
"The biggest thing in this situation is, I'm down here (in Connecticut) worried about my mom every single day going to work. I said to her, 'I wish you didn't have to do this,' and her first words to me were 'I want to do this. It's what I do.' She wants to be there for them. It shows how selfless she is."
Known affectionately as "Mares" to her family and friends, Mary Duggan works for Partners Health Care as a visiting nurse, going to people's homes to care for them.
"To still want to do that at this time and have such deep love for her patients that she wants to make sure they're all right says everything about who my mom is," Duggan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.