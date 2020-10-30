SALEM — Salem fire investigators and police are following up after a fire in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Pope Street early Friday, the second fire there in a week.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. outside the Salem Heights apartment complex, two high-rise buildings owned by Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc.
Smoke from the fire led to building "B" being evacuated, Salem fire Deputy Chief Scott Austin said. That smoke condition was the reason the fire went to a second alarm, he said.
There was also a fire reported at the complex on Monday evening.
Firefighters moved the dumpster away from the building. Tenants were allowed to return after about an hour.
Austin said there have been similar trash fires at the complex in the past, usually caused by someone throwing something improper into the building's trash chutes, such as discarded ashes. The building is equipped with sprinklers, he said.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.