Monday marks the first day North Shore residents can cast their ballots in the upcoming Super Tuesday presidential primary election.
Early voting in Massachusetts lasts through Feb. 28. The primary is March 3.
City and town halls will be open daily, as well as some libraries and other locations that communities are using for temporary polling sites. In Peabody, local election officials have again set aside three sites for early voting. Salem will just use one location, City Hall, for early voting.
Voting will conducted Monday through Friday. There are no weekend hours.
Unlike voting by absentee ballot, residents who are registered to vote in their city or town do not need a reason to vote early. They just needed to be registered by Feb. 12.
Absentee voting is allowed for people who won't be in town the day of the election, who have a physical disability that prevents them from going to the polls, or who cannot vote on that day because of religious belief. These ballots must be returned to local election officials by noon on March 2.
Early voting will be available at the following sites Feb. 24-28:
Beverly
City Hall, first floor, 191 Cabot St.
Monday to Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Boxford
Town Hall, 7A Spofford Road
Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Danvers
Town Hall, Toomey Room, 1 Sylvan St.
Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Hamilton
Town Hall, Memorial Room, 577 Bay Road
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ipswich
Town Hall, basement level, 25 Green St.
Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Marblehead
Abbot Hall, 188 Washington St.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Middleton
Flint Public Library, 1 S. Main St.
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Peabody
City Hall, 24 Lowell St.
Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. to noon
West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St.
Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Torigian Center, 75R Central St.
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Salem
City Hall, 93 Washington St.
Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Swampscott
Town Hall, first floor, 22 Monument Ave.
Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Topsfield
Town Hall, 8 W. Common St.
Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Wenham
Town Hall, 138 Main St.
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
