Registered voters can head to the polls starting Saturday for early voting in the Sept. 1 state primary election.
Early voting hours will run through Aug. 28, but with varying hours and locations in each city and town. In some cases, due to concerns over social distancing and other health and safety precautions in light of the pandemic, polling sites have been relocated and/or modified.
Catherine Ellsworth, the acting town clerk in Danvers, said that early voting at Danvers Town Hall will take place outside the building.
“We are going to utilize a tent outside to allow us to provide the safest environment possible for voters and staff,” Ellsworth explained in an email. “We were also able to purchase three electronic Poll Pads, which will streamline the check-in process for voters.”
She said the number of people allowed under the tent at any given time will allow for social distancing. Face masks are required. There will be intermittent cleaning of surfaces and hand sanitizer will also be available. Once the primary is over, the town will re-evaluate the process and make any appropriate adjustments for Nov. 3.
At Beverly City Hall, in addition to social distancing measures, voters will come in the front entrance and leave out the back (exceptions will be made for handicapped access). The building will only be open to the public for early voting.
And in Salem, as in other communities, the city clerk’s office has a COVID-19-related checklist for voters: Wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance, bring a pen, don’t get hand sanitizer on the ballot, and bring an ID. Extra masks will be available for people who forget theirs and a designated area will be set up for voters who can’t wear a mask for health reasons.
In some cases, the clerk’s office says, voters will be required to show ID, which can be a utility bill, driver’s license or other form that contains your name and address. You can also bring your own clipboard or book to place the ballot on if you don’t want to use the voting booth.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 22, the first day of early voting.
There are separate deadlines for voting by mail. Registered voters who want to cast a ballot from home for the Sept. 1 primary have until Aug. 26 to submit their application to their local clerk’s office. Many city and town halls have special drop boxes for this purpose. The clerk’s office will then mail back a ballot, which must be returned by Sept. 1.
Additionally, on the dates of the primary and the general election, most cities and towns will have multiple polling sites open, but there may be changes from past years to implement COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
To find out which candidates will appear on your ballot, check www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/bal/MyElectionInfo.aspx.
Staff writer Ethan Forman contributed to this report.
Where and when to vote
Beverly: City Hall, 191 Cabot St., first floor
Aug. 22-23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 24-26, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Boxford: Town Hall, 7A Spofford Road
Aug. 22-23, 8 a.m. to noon
Aug. 24-27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Danvers: Town Hall, 1 Sylvan St.
Aug. 22-23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 24-26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon
Hamilton: Town Hall, 577 Bay Road
Aug. 22, 4 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to noon
Aug. 24, 26-27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 28., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ipswich: Town Hall, 25 Green St.
Aug. 22-23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 24-27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to noon
Marblehead: Abbot Hall, 188 Washington St., auditorium
Aug. 22, noon to 4 p.m.
Aug. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 24-25, 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 28, 9-11:30 a.m.
Middleton: Fuller Meadow School, 143 S. Main St., gymnasium
Aug. 22, 2 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 24, 26-27, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Peabody: Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St.
Aug. 22-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Salem: City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St., first floor
Aug. 22-23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 24-26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon
Swampscott: Town Hall, 98 Monument Ave., first floor
Aug. 22-23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 24, 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 25, 27, 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon
Topsfield:
Aug. 22-23, 9 a.m. to noon, Town Hall, 8 W. Common St.
Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fire Station, 27 High St.
Aug. 25-27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fire Station, 27 High St.
Wenham: Town Hall, 138 Main St.
Aug. 22, 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 24, 26-27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.