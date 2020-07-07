DANVERS — Local nonprofit agencies that have continued to provide services on the front lines of the pandemic over the past four months are receiving another infusion of cash by way of the Essex County Community Foundation.
ECCF says it has awarded a seventh round of grants, totaling $900,000, from its Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund, which was first created in March. The money is directed to the county's five Community Action Programs — which provide assistance and services to low-income and homeless residents and immigrant populations — and a sixth, similar organization, in Lawrence, as well as 11 other organizations that provide food for summer youth programs.
This round of grants is made possible by the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, a statewide fund initiated by first lady Lauren Baker and the One8 Foundation to support those most affected by the pandemic. The fund works in concert with regional community foundations to strategically fill in where gaps are pronounced, according to ECCF.
“The effects of COVID-19 have been felt far and wide in Essex County. Food insecurity persists, mental health services are in greater demand and many can’t afford life’s basic necessities because they are out of work,” said ECCF President and CEO Beth Francis. “This partnership with the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund has significantly increased the impact we’ve been able to have on these issues in our communities.”
To date, ECCF has awarded nearly $4.4 million through 207 grants to nonprofits battling COVID-19 and the resulting fallout from the virus.
“This support continues to be so important because Essex County’s most vulnerable residents are still struggling just to put food on their tables and roofs over their heads,” said Carol Lavoie Schuster, ECCF’s Vice President for Grants, Nonprofits and Donor Services. “Some nonprofits are also beginning to start summer programming and our support will help ensure these programs serve area youth in the best way possible.”
Meanwhile, as of July 1, ECCF has moved to an open application cycle for these grants to specifically support nonprofits that serve vulnerable and insecure residents in three areas: health and mental health, economic security, and education and youth. The economic security application opens Aug. 1.
Lavoie Schuster says the pandemic has created an economic crisis that will persist into the foreseeable future, and has uncovered inequities in health care, and had an unprecedented impact on youth.
Grants from this open application cycle will range from $5,000 to $50,000 in most cases, and ECCF will prioritize support for organizations assisting Essex County residents disproportionately affected by COVID-19; grant proposals that address racial and systemic inequities; and a collaborative, systems approach to problem solving.
For complete guidelines, visit eccf.org. You can also donate to the Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
7th round Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund grantees
NORTH SHORE
Camp Fire, to provide food for youth in summer program.
YMCA of the North Shore, Inc., for increased staffing specifically focused on mental health supports for youth in the NSYMCA Summer Camps and Programs.
Danvers YMCA, to provide food for youth in summer program.
YMCA of Metro North, to provide food for youth in summer program.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, to provide food for youth in summer program.
North Shore Community Action Program, to provide financial support, food and rental assistance to under-served and vulnerable populations in Salem, Peabody and Beverly.
Lynn Economic Opportunity, to provide financial support, food and rental assistance to underserved and vulnerable populations in Lynn.
Boys & Girls Club of Lynn, to provide food for youth in summer program.
CAPE ANN
Action Inc., to provide financial support, food and rental assistance to underserved and vulnerable populations in Gloucester.
Pathways for Children, to provide food for youth in summer program.
MERRIMACK VALLEY
Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, to provide food for youth in summer program.
Merrimack Valley YMCA, to provide food for youth in summer program.
Community Action Inc., to provide financial support, food and rental assistance to under-served and vulnerable populations in Haverhill.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, to provide food for youth in summer program.
Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, to provide financial support, food and rental assistance to under-served and vulnerable populations in Greater Lawrence.
Groundwork Lawrence, to provide financial support, food and rental assistance to under-served and vulnerable populations in Greater Lawrence.
Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, to provide food for youth in summer program.