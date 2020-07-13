SALEM — The city's walking tour industry is getting back on the ground, but it's trying to address a COVID-related restriction that some consider to be unreasonable.
With the beginning of Phase 3 of the state's reopening plans, museums and other attractions can operate at 40% of their maximum capacity between staff and guests.
But it seems walking tours were left out of the plans. They were only allowed to run in Salem at a 10-person capacity — including the tour guide — on a limited basis after city officials found a way to allow it, according to Tim Maguire, owner of Salem Night Tours.
Salem officials "agreed that we were a safer outdoor option and fell into the educational protocol for outdoors," Maguire said. "But when we went into phase three on Monday (July 6), the state increased capacity for all tours — trolley tours, vehicle tours, outdoor gatherings — but the walking tours were kept at nine (not including the guide)."
As a result, walking tours have had to sell odd-numbered ticket groups and either fail to sell that lone ninth ticket or have more guides on the streets to meet demand with smaller groups. Maguire said at least 50 people have been turned away.
"It seems like we're forgotten," he said.
Giovanni Alabiso, owner of Salem Historical Tours, said he has been lobbying for more help for weeks.
"I've been sending letters to the advisory board and representatives since back in May because it was confusing," Alabiso said. "Kids could play soccer, and kids could go to summer camp, but you couldn't be outdoors walking with a tour guide."
Tour operators universally agree that the cap must increase, but there's a difference of opinion over how much they should expand. Maguire said a boost from 10 to 15 would help cut down on the number of small groups they're having to create, while Alabiso said he preferred going as high as 20 to 25.
State Rep. Paul Tucker has been working with tour companies and is pushing for walking tours to have the same 40% cap as museums. In Salem before the pandemic, for example, walking tours had previously been capped at 50 people; 40% of that comes out to 20 people per group.
"I think it can be done safely, and I think our tour operators are responsible," Tucker said. "As long as they enforce the laws and it's overseen by a health agent, I'll be advocating for them."
This isn't the first time a sector of the economy has taken exception to the state's phased reopening. Tucker said he also took action early on to get bike stores declared as essential businesses given their ability to provide transportation. Early restrictions on the number of people allowed to board a boat were also adjusted after the industry pushed back.
"It was done safely and properly, and I think we can do the same thing here," Tucker said. "There's a window of opportunity here for tour operators between summer and October. I don't want this to go on too long and have the decision come too late."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||