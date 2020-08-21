Efforts underway to save Salem Moose Lodge

SALEM — The Salem Moose Lodge might not be closing after all.
Lodge leaders voted in July to permanently close the club due to financial problems from dealing with the loss of business during the COVID-19 pandemic. But representatives from Moose International said Wednesday they are working with a new management team to keep the 110-year-old lodge from closing.
"When we heard about Salem's difficulties, and the long history within the community, we felt we needed to do all we could to keep the doors open," Moose International's Northeast Regional Manager Bruce Powell said in a press release.
The Salem Moose Lodge is located on Grove Street and has about 500 members. The club was forced to close in March due to the pandemic, leaving it without revenue while still having to pay rent and utilities. Members hoped the closure was temporary, but the club's executive board voted July 24 to close for good.
Officials from Moose International said the pandemic has taken its toll on a number of lodges throughout Massachusetts and across the country. The organization said a new team in Salem is working to renew licenses and is meeting with lenders and vendors to manage payments in a way that will allow the lodge to continue to operate.
"This has been a real trying time for everyone, but we believe the sense of community and goodwill that the lodge brings are important factors in getting back to a place of normalcy," Powell said in the press release. "There are obviously no promises of success, but we have a committed team willing to put in the work to make this turnaround happen."
The Loyal Order of Moose started in Salem in 1910. The club moved to Grove Street in 2006 after more than 40 years on Highland Avenue and became known as the Moose Family Center.
The lodge hosts annual dinners for senior citizens on Easter and Thanksgiving as well as other charitable work. In addition to local causes, the club has supported the Mooseheart residential program for children in Illinois and the Moosehaven retirement community in Florida.
