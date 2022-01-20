SWAMPSCOTT — State Rep. Lori Ehrlich, who has served as the 8th Essex District representative since 2008, has resigned to take a position with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, beginning at the end of this month.
Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, said she’s honored to be selected as FEMA’s Region 1 administrator.
“I could not be more thrilled to get started on Jan. 31, 2022 when FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell administers the oath. I am honored to accept this appointment from President (Joe) Biden, a man I have profound respect for, and greatly look forward to assisting with the emergency management needs of the six states and tribal lands of New England,” she said in her resignation announcement.
Ehrlich, 58, is a graduate of Swampscott High School, Lehigh University and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and chaired the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government at the Statehouse. She represented Swampscott, Marblehead and Lynn for 14 years.
“Responding to the needs of my constituents during the pandemic and working to help communities become resilient to intensifying climate change prepared me particularly well for some of FEMA’s primary and essential functions,” she said in her announcement.
Among those she thanked were U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren for helping pave the way for her appointment and promised to continue working with them on problems FEMA must tackle.
“I should also note, that with climate change bearing down on our region and a pandemic that just won’t quit, our work together will surely continue.”
She also thanked Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ron Mariano and his predecessor, Robert DeLeo, for believing in her abilities.
“(They) always showed kindness and confidence in my ability to lead. To enter the political arena as a candidate and work in the House of Representatives with such dynamic and caring colleagues made for so many wonderful memories,” she wrote.
“I will forever be in awe of the deliberative process. During my time on many committees in various roles, I have been blessed with amazing staff who all allowed me to make leading look easy. The work will go on of course, but these transitions are a good opportunity to reflect on the values we have incorporated into the Mass General Laws. We have done great work together protecting and enhancing the rights of the people we represent.”
She and her husband, Bruce, have two daughters, Casey and Jamie.