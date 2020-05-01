BOSTON — While the coronavirus has infected people in all age groups, it's especially deadly for the elderly.
More than five of six virus-related deaths reported in Massachusetts as of Thursday involved patients 70 years or older who were already under care for preexisting health conditions, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Dr. Jarone Lee, a critical care physician and director of an intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, said the data mirrors what doctors on the front lines are seeing. Younger people, while not immune, are being spared the worst impacts of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Lee said the data is similar in other states and countries.
"Unfortunately, for some reason, it is greatly infecting older folks, and that's been true of other hot zones like Italy, Washington and New York," he said. "Children are getting it, but they're not as severely affected."
Lee, a professor at Harvard Medical School, said older patients often have conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and chronic lung and heart diseases that put them at greater risk for the most severe effects of COVID-19.
"Our nursing homes are also getting hit hard, unfortunately," he said. "And a lot of folks in nursing already suffer from those ailments."
So far, no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Massachusetts of anyone under 19.
As of Thursday, the state had recorded 3,562 deaths due to COVID-19. Of those, 3,050 involved patients 70 or older.
Deaths from COVID-19 have been almost equal among men and women, according to the data, which shows more than 98% had preexisting conditions.
Overall, the virus has infected people across generations.
The highest number of infections has been among people ages 50 to 59, according to the state's data. As of Thursday, at least 1,904 patients were 19 or younger.
Nationally, more than 1 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly 62,000 have died, according to data compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Patients 65 and older have accounted for nearly 80% of the deaths reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the outbreak has "plateaued" in recent days, in terms of the number of new cases, but he warns there will be more infections and deaths.
Wednesday was the deadliest day for Massachusetts since the outbreak began in mid-March, with 252 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
"We obviously track a lot of numbers to understand the presence and trajectory of this pandemic, but the lives lost every day is one of those numbers that none of us is ever going to get particularly comfortable with," Baker said at a briefing Thursday. "Behind those numbers are people, families and lives that have been forever changed by the lethal grip of COVID-19, and our hearts go out to everyone who's lost someone to this terrible virus."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||