North Shore residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to participate in one of the most highly-anticipated elections in recent years, and town and city clerks are gearing up in anticipation of high voter turnout.
Many clerks on the North Shore said they were prepping polling stations so residents can cast their vote safely, efficiently and socially distant from others.
Beverly, Peabody, Danvers, and Salem clerks all said they anticipate unofficial results to be available on election night.
“I believe we will” have a majority of the votes counted by the end of Tuesday, said Peabody Town Clerk Alyson Danforth, adding that the numbers will change by the end of the week as mail-in ballots are received. She said she does not anticipate mail-in ballots to greatly impact the final outcome of the Peabody election.
“The majority of the results, though still unofficial, will be in on election night,” Salem Clerk Ilene Simons said. “Then we have to wait until the 13th to do overseas ballots, there’s provisional ballots, so we have to investigate. If they're postmarked by the 3rd and I get them tomorrow before 6 p.m., they’ll be processed and sent to the polls.”
In Beverly, City Clerk Lisa Kent said a team of six election workers already sorted out the thousands of early voting and mail-in ballots in order of wards, precincts and street addresses so they can be easily checked at the polls.
On Tuesday, election workers will be opening those ballots, checking them off the list and putting them through the tabulator. All results will appear on the tapes that are placed on the doors of the polling location at the end of the night, she said.
“This election team has been working at City Hall for three weeks now helping us out,” Kent said in an email. “They are great!”
Voting during a pandemic
Clerks also said they are taking steps to ensure the polling places follow sanitation and social distancing protocol.
Kent said only a certain number of voters will be let in to vote at a time in order to ensure social distancing. There will be no check-out table as in previous elections.
Danforth also said voters may be waiting outside to cast their vote on Tuesday.
“I recommend people bring their patience because it will be cold out tomorrow, and with social distancing, we will be making sure we keep six feet between people,” she said.
Kent suggested voters dress warmly because lines in Beverly might extend outside the polling locations.
“Making sure our voters vote in a safe and comfortable atmosphere is our goal,” Kent said.
Danforth also said Peabody polling places will be using “paper blotters,” or pieces of paper that voters can take into the booth with them and put on top of the table. Voters can place their ballot on top of the blotter and throw it away when they are finished.
“We are using blotters on top of our polling booths so they aren't being spray cleaned in between [voters], because we don't want the ballots to get wet. If they get wet they will clog the [ballot counting] machine,” Danforth said, explaining that because the blotters are disposable, no one will be touching the same surface. This eliminates the need to spray down the booths between voters, she said.
Security concerns
The clerks also acknowledged recent concerns about security at the polls, and they said they do not anticipate any violence or other security issues on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Salem Police Department released a statement on Facebook that said they are “ensuring safety on Election Day.”
“In concert with the City Clerk, we have been providing additional Police Officers to Early Voting locations, facilitating pick up and drop off ballot boxes with Election staff, and putting in place a plan to address any potential Election Day issue from COVID-19 distancing/line guidelines, to added officers throughout the Wards for security,” the statement said.
In Danvers, Town Clerk Catherine Ellsworth said there will be more police present at polling places than usual.
“Although we are not anticipating any significant issues, as always we are working with our Police Department to ensure that any security concerns that arise can be addressed quickly and efficiently on an as needed basis,” she said, adding that Danvers will be utilizing more entrances than usual and will be enforcing the face mask mandate.
Danforth said in Peabody, there will be one police officer for every precinct, and there will be a few additional police officers working detail at polling places that are expected to generate heavy traffic. For example, there will be three detail officers at the Captain Samuel Brown Elementary School.
Those officers, she said, are mainly there to help direct traffic.
In Beverly, Kent said there will be two police officers at every polling location.
Anticipated voter turnout
Clerks also said they were anticipating voter turnout upward of 80%.
In Beverly, 5,240 people voted early and in person, 15,500 people voted by mail so far, according to Kent who added that the expected turnout in Beverly is 80%.
Ellsworth said Danvers had a turnout of 78% for the 2016 general election, and she is anticipating even more people show up to vote in 2020.
As of Nov. 2, 11,376 people already voted in Danvers, according to Ellsworth. 6,324 people mailed or dropped off their ballots, and 5,052 voted in person. Danvers has 21,433 registered voters, Ellsworth said.
Simons said in Salem almost 50% of registered voters already cast their ballot as of Monday.
Simons said approximately 15,300 ballots had been returned to City Hall, and Salem has 32,498 registered voters.
“I still think it's going to be very steady,” she said about what she expects on Tuesday. “The biggest turnout I’ve ever had was 91%, and I still think it’s going to be up there.”
Staff writers Dustin Luca and Paul Leighton contributed to this report.
