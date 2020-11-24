BOSTON — This wasn't a battleground in the recent presidential election, but you wouldn't know it from the record number of votes cast.
More than 3.6 million ballots were cast in Massachusetts during the Nov. 3 election, a turnout of more than 76%, according to the final tally by Secretary of State William Galvin's office.
That shattered the previous record set in 2016. It is the highest turnout, by percentage, since 1992.
Locally, some cities and towns outpaced the statewide turnout.
In West Newbury, more than 89% of the town's 3,700 registered voters cast ballots — one of highest percentages in the state.
"We usually have a big turnout in a presidential election but it is the largest we've ever had," said West Newbury Town Clerk Michael McCarron, who has overseen the town's elections for more than a decade. "People were clearly anxious to have their voices heard, and they came out in record numbers."
Other north of Boston communities that saw turnout higher than much of the state included Wenham, Rockport, Newbury, Essex, Marblehead and Andover.
Lawrence, the region's largest city, reported one of the lowest turnouts in the state but still saw more than 53% of registered voters cast ballots.
About half of the state's 4.6 million registered voters cast ballots before Election Day.
A breakdown of overall turnout shows nearly 42% of ballots were cast by mail; 23% of voters cast early ballots in-person; and about 35% of those who voted went to the polls on Nov. 3, according to Galvin's office.
"Even in the midst of a global pandemic, our voters showed up in the way that worked best for them," Galvin said in a statement.
Despite concerns about voter intimidation and fraud ahead of the election, there were no reports of any major issues at the ballot box.
About 20,000 ballots were rejected, but Galvin's office said more than 25% of those were tossed because voters had already cast ballots in person. Other ballots were rejected because they were either received too late or weren't signed.
Voting rights groups say the record-setting turnout in Massachusetts — and nationally — was driven by interest in the presidential race as well as changes to laws making it easier to cast a ballot.
Massachusetts was one of a number of states that temporarily changed its laws to increase mail-in voting options and avoid overcrowding at the polls amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Cities and towns also provided 14 days of early voting allowing people to cast ballots in person.
"The election went better than we had expected, with record-breaking participation, and that’s good for democracy," said Pam Wilmot, vice president of state operations at Common Cause and the group's longtime Massachusetts director. "We will be looking in the next legislative session to make many of these changes permanent."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
City/Town Voters Ballots cast Turnout
Beverly 30,233 24.704 81.71%
Danvers 21,433 17,062 79.61%
Hamilton 5,977 4,893 84.12%
Ipswich 11,624 9,728 83.69%
Marblehead 16,616 14,343 86.32%
Middleton 7,012 5,905 84.21%
Peabody 39,908 30,261 75.83%
Salem 32,495 24,139 74.29%
Swampscott 11,778 9,670 82.10%
Wenham 2,951 2,647 89.70%
State 4,812,909 3,657,972 76%