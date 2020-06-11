MARBLEHEAD — A two-story house at 35 Curtis St., was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning after its two occupants were awakened about 3:20 a.m. by the sound of an explosion.
The woman said she rushed downstairs to find at least one room ablaze. She and the other resident were able to escape unharmed, according to Fire Department Capt. Thomas Rice. Their four cats, however, may not have been so lucky. One was known to have perished, he said, and there was no sign of the other three.
The woman said she had left a battery-powered scooter charging in the dining room, and she believed the batteries exploded, causing the fire.
Rice said the 911 call came in at 3:21 a.m., and Engines 1 and 2 were on scene by 3:26. But the large, wood-frame house was already fully involved in the flames, and there was little firefighters could do to save it.
A second alarm was called at 3:27, and Salem and Lynn engines were enroute to assist, with Beverly, Swampscott and Danvers standing by for coverage.
The fire was extinguished by 4:54 a.m.
Capt. Rice said the house was destroyed. He estimated damages at greater than $200,000.
The two residents were taken in by neighbors until they can make other arrangements.
No firefighters were injured.