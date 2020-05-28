SALEM — A Salem man serving a nearly eight-year federal prison term for embezzling approximately $800,000 from a Maine business is asking to be let out of prison six years early because he fears contracting COVID-19.
Steven Nygren, 53, has served a little less than two years of his sentence, which he's serving at the federal medical prison at Devens. He pleaded guilty to 65 counts of bank fraud, credit card fraud, tax evasion and other charges in 2017 and was sentenced the following year to 95 months in prison.
In a self-filed motion earlier this month, Nygren asked U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock — who suggested at sentencing that if Nygren "found a heart of gold in someone else, he'd steal it" — to grant him compassionate release due to the pandemic.
Nygren referred to suffering from high blood pressure and liver disease in his typewritten filing, saying those conditions, as well as his age, put him at higher risk of dying from the illness should he contract it. He also pointed to cases of the novel coronavirus turning up at the facility and what he says are inadequate measures to protect the inmates there.
Nygren also told the judge in his filing that he would agree to serve his sentence under house arrest, and could work from home in a sales job that has already been lined up for him.
Woodcock appointed an attorney to represent Nygren on Tuesday. A hearing has not yet been scheduled on Nygren's motion.
Nygren was well-known in Salem; in 1999 he pledged to donate $250,000 to help support the city's "Haunted Happenings" at a time when the event was still struggling financially, then stopped making payments after a bankruptcy trustee intervened.
He later went to work for the historic Brooklin, Maine, Boat Yard, which builds and restores yachts. While working there, initially as a consultant and then as chief financial officer, Nygren wrote dozens of checks to himself drawn on company accounts, and also used the company's credit card, to the tune of approximately $800,000 — money he's been ordered to repay after completing his prison term.
Prosecutors said Nygren purchased the Brooklin, Maine General Store and paid for a $70,000 wedding for one of his children with the money; he also paid for tickets to sporting events and for other expenses.
Nygren lost an appeal of his sentence last year, after a U.S. Court of Appeals panel concluded that Woodcock had a legal basis to consider evidence that Nygren had exaggerated symptoms from a stroke in order to delay the case, when determining the sentence.
