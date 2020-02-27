Endicott St. condos hearing delayed

PEABODY — A Peabody developer is seeking a special permit to redevelop two dilapidated commercial buildings at 40-42 Endicott St., into a single four-story building with 42 condominiums on a lot that is less than an acre.
The City Council was scheduled to take up the application at its meeting Thursday night in City Hall, however the public hearing was postponed. The next regular meeting of the councils is March 12.
Ward 3 Councilor James Moutsoulas said he received a late communication from the attorney for the project, Athan Vontzalides, requesting a continuance for additional time to answer questions. The council approved the delay in hearing the application.
However, a group of about eight neighbors came to the meeting looking to find out more, concerned about added traffic in the neighborhood.
"It's a double-edged sword," said Berry Street resident Clay Summit. While he would no longer have to look at what he described as an "eyesore," he was concerned about the project's density and its proposed access through the neighborhood on narrow Berry Street.
"If it was set up correctly and not over-populated, I would be in favor of it," Summit said.
Warren Street resident Steve Kline said he was concerned about what is already a heavily trafficked neighborhood. He has lived in the neighborhood all his life and now Endicott Street backs up past Warren Street, almost to Berry Street, during the afternoon commute.
Todisco Properties LLC of Peabody is seeking a special permit to change the existing non-conforming structures and use by demolishing the two commercial buildings, which are joined together, to make way for a single four-story condominium building.
The properties sit along a busy street that runs between Wilson Square and Lowell Street. It back up to the city's 2.7-acre property at 5 Berry St.
Both properties contain low-slung manufacturing buildings that were built about 1900, according to city records.
The larger building sits on .38 acres at 40 Endicott St. and is owned by Joseph Provencher, according assessors records and the application. It was last used as Brickhouse Moving Company.
The smaller building at 42 Endicott St., which is being used by North Shore Laboratories, is owned by Helnick Realty Trust. This building sits on .34 acres, so the site has a total acreage of just under three-quarters of an acre. Both buildings are joined by a common party wall.
Buildings cover about 63% of both properties, and they are "legally existing nonconforming with respect to use, parking and dimensional controls," according to the application.
Pasquale "Pat" Todisco, the manager of Todisco Properties, has both properties under a purchase and sale agreement subject to obtaining a special permit, the application states. Todisco and his son were behind the mixed-use redevelopment of the O'Shea building at 1 Main St. in Peabody Square.
Todisco plans to demolish the existing buildings to make way for the condos with access from Berry Street, not from Endicott Street.
There would be no three-bedroom units as plans call for 10 studio units, 10 one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom units, with each floor of the building containing a laundry room with washing machines and dryers.
And, unlike the existing buildings, the condo building will conform to front and side yard setbacks of the existing residential district, and adhere to the zoning ordinance more than the present buildings, the application states. It will have landscaping where none exists now.
However, the plans have some issues before various city departments, according to departmental response request forms.
The Collector's and Treasure's offices noted that the property at 40 Endicott St. is in tax title with the Treasurer's office. There was also $7,417 in property taxes outstanding in fiscal 2020. The property was in Land Court for foreclosure proceedings.
The Department of Public Services had objections to the plan, noting a site development plan from Oct. 25, 2019, "is inadequate for our department to conduct a water, wastewater, drainage, environmental and/or traffic review."
The Fire Department had no objections, but noted that "safeguarding demolition" per National Fire Protection Association standards "includes site security, dust control and fire protections."
The Conservation Commission noted that "40 Endicott Street appears to be in riverfront." The commission recommended Todisco Properties file a Request for Determination of Applicability, which is for simple projects. The commission suggested a more involved Notice of Intent filing may be more appropriate.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at eforman@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
