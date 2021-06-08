PEABODY — In March 2020, the fate of St. John the Baptist School in downtown Peabody seemed uncertain.
“It was scary because we had so many families losing their jobs and not being able to pay their bills,” said Principal Valerie Shippen, explaining that she believed enrollment would decline as a result of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. “We almost doubled our tuition assistance in a very short amount of time, and we didn’t know if we would be able to sustain that.”
Shippen said some families did make the decision to unenroll their children at St. John’s during the pandemic.
But then, something unexpected happened.
“There was a huge surge into Catholic schools,” said Tami Cronin, the early childhood coordinator and admissions director at St. John’s. “And everybody thought that once this year passed, and public schools were back in-person, that we would lose our students, but we’re actually still 100 students over where we were last year, and we’re growing. We actually had to look for a new building because we are bursting at the seams. It’s been awesome.”
In September, St. John’s will open a second campus at the former St. Thomas school building at 9 Margin St. in order to accommodate the growing number of students. The campus will be primarily for preschoolers, Cronin said.
Thomas Carroll, the secretary for education and superintendent of the Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Schools, said last spring and summer that the sprawling district — which includes several other parochial schools on the North Shore such as Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and The Saints Academy — was experiencing a devastating decline in enrollment.
“Eleven schools closed in the spring of 2020. That is the largest number of closures in a half-century,” Carroll said, adding that the archdiocese was expecting to be down about 5,700 students in the fall of 2020. “That is catastrophic, and if that continued we would have had to close two dozen more schools.”
But in mid-July, with teachers’ unions pushing for a remote start to school in the fall, citing rising levels of COVID-19 transmission, that prompted action from parents.
“When that hit the six o’clock news, our phones across 100 schools started ringing off the hook,” Carroll said. “We ended up with 4,400 people signing up from July 15 through roughly the middle of October. That is the largest enrollment surge in the history of the archdiocese.”
And new students are still enrolling in the schools, he said.
Not all private schools are experiencing growth at the same rate as St. John’s, but other schools in the region also report seeing an increased interest in private school education.
Andrea Bergstrom, head of school at Covenant Christian Academy in Peabody — which is not affiliated with the archdiocese — said they are “bursting at the seams with inquiries.”
“We were not able to enroll the number of students this year we typically do because we needed to meet the restrictions for mitigation strategies for COVID,” Bergstrom explained, adding there were 327 students enrolled at Covenant for the 2019-2020 school year while there are currently 314 students this year.
“We made a deliberate decision to cap our enrollment,” she said, “314 was the absolute maximum number of students we could fit in the footprint of our current facility in its current status. We employed all the best practices of 6-foot distancing.”
There is currently a waitlist, she said, and Covenant is looking to allow at least an additional 60 students next school year for a total of 350 students.
“We do have some capacity in certain classrooms to grow that maybe a little more, but some grade levels are full so it depends where your student falls,” she said, adding this type of rapid growth is unprecedented for the school. “We project that by September we will be able to take 365-plus students.”
In Wenham, The Academy at Penguin Hall — an all-girls high school — experienced a 23% increase in enrollment from last year to this school year, according to Dean Tsouvalas, the vice president of enrollment management.
“Our students thrived throughout the pandemic because we were able to transition into a fully synchronous online learning program within three days last spring,” Tsouvalas explained. “And we were able to bring our students back to an in-person learning environment this fall. We believe that our students did not lose any ground during the pandemic because they were fully supported both academically and co-curricular.”
Both Cronin and Bergstrom also partially credited the increased interest in their respective schools to their ability to return to full in-person learning this past fall.
“We were getting inquiries from people who wanted to be in-person and we were in-person every day this year, and so that did drive a lot of folks to us,” Bergstrom said. “But the majority of students who enrolled and expressed it may only be for a year, are staying on for a second year at least, and that’s exciting.”
Cronin said St. John’s is also retaining the students gained over the past year.
“People wanted their children back in school for in-person learning... That was the option they knew would work for their kids,” Cronin said.
The school had anticipated that upward enrollment trend, largely due to the pandemic, would begin to reverse itself, as COVID-19 restrictions became more relaxed, she said, but now on the “back end” of the pandemic, new families aren’t returning to their former schools. They’re staying.
Cronin and Bergstrom said this must be because parents are happy with the experience in these private schools, both with the quality of education and safety protocols. And there are parents seeking out faith-based education for their children, Bergstrom added.
“We really had to do very little marketing at all this year,” she noted. “Some years we find ourselves with a need for greater marketing, but this year that’s really been absent. Most of our growth can be attributed to word-of-mouth.”
A common challenge for many of those families who made the quick transition from public to private school, however — Cronin, Carroll and Bergstrom agreed — is they never anticipated paying private school tuition for their children’s education.
Still, the school leaders said they worked with various financial aid and tuition assistance programs to help families.
“We worked really hard to support families in need and made a commitment to that,” Bergstrom said. “We already do that, and we have very generous financial aid because we understand that independent schooling is a luxury item and we don’t want our product to only be for those in that category.”
At St. John’s, there has been steady growth for years, Shippen said, but the pandemic-induced enrollment surge exacerbated what was already an apparent need to expand the school.
“We were like, ‘OK, this is happening now, this year,” Shippen said. “It had been talked about, but it’s in fruition now. It was really a quick turnaround time.”
The old St. Thomas school, while old and in desperate need of repairs, Cronin said, was the perfect opportunity.
“It was a dinosaur of a building, and it needs a half-million dollars worth of work,” she said — construction is currently underway.
The project, which includes renovations to the roof, floors and windows, will be paid for by private donations. Cronin said one benefactor has donated about half the necessary funds.
The vision is for an early childhood center where children can explore, play and learn in classrooms with hands-on learning activities, she said. “So we are just incredibly excited.”
