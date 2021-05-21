Equality, inclusion director debated in Danvers

DANVERS — Town officials are considering ways to help the community move past the Thin Blue Line flag controversy that erupted last year when the flag was removed from a town-owned fire truck.
During a Thursday night meeting of the Select Board, members discussed and debated how to go about implementing and prioritizing the 18 recommendations in a report compiled by the Welcoming Committee Working Group. The working group was formed in the wake of the Thin Blue Line controversy that followed Town Manager Steve Bartha’s order to remove the emblem after receiving a citizen complaint.
While multiple working group recommendations were lauded by members of the board, the creation of a town position focused on equity and inclusion was discussed at length by both board members and residents.
Lisa Silva, a Town Meeting Member from Precinct 7, pointed out that several towns on the North Shore have already created similar positions or taken comparable steps.
“Others have done it,” Silva said, and specifically noted Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham, Lynn, Beverly and Salem have either created a position focused on diversity and inclusion or formed a racial equity task force.
Board Member Dan Bennett, while supportive of the idea, raised some questions related to the recommendation.
“I’m not sure if that should really be a first action item or second action item,” Bennett said. “Mostly because establishing the direction you want to go in, and to get somebody in place without a direction, without clear goals. I haven’t decided that yet, but just wanted to put that out there.”
Gardner Trask, who was named chair earlier in the meeting, said he does not believe the town needs to have a clear plan related to diversity and inclusion before hiring a director.
“I think that in today’s day and age, I don’t think we have to define what we want, and then find someone,” Trask said. “There are seasoned professionals who know how to do this. In my company, they are a part of human resources. I would ask that that be one of the top considerations.”
Trask added the town might not be hiring someone immediately, and the position may not be full-time, but he “thinks it should be on the radar.”
“We should start looking at what skill sets we would want to hire someone in that role,” he said.
Silva also said she believes the town shouldn’t wait until they’ve developed clear goals and intentions before creating the new position.
“I do believe a diversity and inclusion person or director in town could take on some of the ‘what do we want to do?’ as opposed to reverse order,” she said.
Christi Farrar, a resident, agreed.
“It really should be the first move for our community,” she said. “It is a focal point, and they could coordinate all the other efforts.”
In addition to the potential creation of the new staff position, several board members also expressed interest in asking Town Manager to draft an official flag policy which would outline when, where and what kind of flags are allowed to fly on town property.
Other popular recommendations among the board included the creation of a first responder appreciation week during which the town would recognize law enforcement officers, the inclusion of more multicultural elements into established town celebrations like Family Festival, and the implementation of additional diversity training for town employees.
“Thin Blue Line” flags, grayed-out American flags with a blue line through the middle, first appeared on town fire trucks in August. In a statement, Bartha said he requested the removal of the flags after he received a complaint from a resident.
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” he said in a statement at the time. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
Controversy erupted. The Danvers Firefighters Association released its own statement opposing the decision and stating the flag is not political and has been displayed on town fire trucks since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty. The union later clarified this to say that a decal with a different representation of the “thin blue line,” a black box with a blue line through the middle, had been displayed for the past two years, and the flags were only recently placed on the trucks.
The working group, which included faith leaders, Select Board members, members of law enforcement and Town Meeting members, was established in the fall with goals to ensure law enforcement officers feel supported while also making sure marginalized members of the community feel welcome.
During Thursday’s meeting, every member of the board praised the work done by the working group.
“I think the establishment of this working group was pretty much a stroke of courage and genius by the town manager. Last September, we had the insurrection on the lawn in front of my house and at the town hall,” Mills said, referencing a September “Back the Blue” rally which included numerous political flags. “I think that group of people who made up the working group was perfectly chosen and selected for this work.”
