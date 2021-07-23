BOSTON — Massachusetts has given nearly 4.3 million people their COVID-19 shots and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. Still, gaps persist along racial and ethnic lines.
About two-dozen low-income communities with large minority populations — including Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Revere and Lynn — still lag other cities and towns in getting shots into peoples' arms, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The vaccination rate among whites still outstrips those of Hispanics and Blacks, though the gap is narrowing, the state’s data show.
In Lawrence, Hispanics are about 82% of the city's population, but only 21% of the city’s Hispanics are vaccinated, according to the health department’s weekly vaccine report.
The city’s white population — about 12% of its overall population — had a nearly 80% vaccination rate.
Collectively about 47% of Lawrence’s population was fully vaccinated as of last Tuesday, according to the data.
In Methuen, the vaccination rate for Hispanics is 27% but 53% for whites.
In Haverhill, the rate for Hispanics is 29% and for Blacks is 46%, while 54% of white residents are vaccinated.
About 63% of the state's population is completely vaccinated.
Public health experts say Massachusetts has made progress to narrow the disparities. They blame the gaps on a lack of focus on hard-hit communities as vaccines were first available, suggesting that minority communities were an afterthought.
"The communities that have been hit the hardest also have the lowest vaccination rates," said Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Public Health Association, which is part of the Vaccine Equity Coalition. "And that is inverse from anything you would expect, from a public health perspective,” she said.
Despite progress on vaccine equity, there are still significant gaps in terms of who has access to the vaccine, she said.
Gov. Charlie Baker has pumped millions of dollars into evening out the racial, ethnic and geographic disparities, as part of a broader effort to boost vaccine rates.
The state has partnered with nonprofits and local health groups to help reach communities with low vaccination rates.
Health care groups say the disparate effects of COVID-19 on white communities as compared to minority communities reflect long-standing barriers to health care access, including transportation and language differences, for Black and Hispanic residents.
"There are still people who have questions about the safety of the vaccine, and there's a lot of misinformation out there, particularly in communities of color," said María González Albuixech, vaccine equity coordinator at the Boston-based nonprofit Health Care for All. "We're trying reach those people one at a time."
She said the focus is on 20 communities — including Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen — where racial and ethnic gaps are greatest.
She said fear also persists among immigrant communities that getting vaccinated will compromise their citizenship status.
Massachusetts was one of the earliest and hardest hit states in the nation during the pandemic, with more than 670,000 COVID-19 infections and 17,667 deaths.
A report by a state panel found that Black and Latino residents suffered worse, mostly as a result of deeply-rooted inequities.
The report by the Legislature's Health Equity Task Force cited unequal access to resources and limited "educational, social, political and economic opportunities" for minorities as the reason.
A Kaiser Family Foundation report found more than one-third of the COVID-19 cases reported in Massachusetts afflicted Black and Hispanic people, who represent just 19% of the state’s population.
In the meantime, Black and Latino residents received 16% of the COVID-19 vaccinations given in the state, the report noted.
Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School for Public Health and former state public health commissioner, said the equity gap is "slowly narrowing" in Massachusetts and nationwide.
Still, he said there is a heightened sense of urgency to reach vaccine hesitant communities that are vulnerable to highly contagious strains of the virus.
"It's moving in the right direction," he said. "But we still have issues of convenience and confidence, especially in communities of color, that we need to deal with. This is a critical issue."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
