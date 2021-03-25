Essays due April 26 for Mazola memorial scholarship

SALEM — Salem High School students can now submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died last June in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56.
"Dana Mazola was a kind person who had a passion for helping others," his family said in a statement announcing the scholarship. "Whether it was at work as a Police Officer, at home with his family or simply helping a stranger, he constantly put others before himself. It brought him true joy. Dana was a selfless, caring and respectful man and he made everyone feel important and heard."
The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, "How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?"
All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
In their statement, Mazola's family said they hope that the scholarship can help a student who embodies what Mazola stood for.
"We, the Mazola family, know it would make him extremely happy and proud," they said.
Contributions to the scholarship fund are still being accepted. Donations can be sent to the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Eastern Bank, 19 Congress St., Salem, MA 01970.
