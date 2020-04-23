Essex judge delays hearing on Wallace release

SALEM — A hearing on a request to release a man awaiting trial in a pair of violent armed robberies and an escape attempt that ended with a shootout inside a hospital has been delayed.
During a preliminary hearing Thursday, a Salem Superior Court judge sought clarification of exactly what lawyers for Raymond Wallace, 42, wanted him to do with a man who, the judge said, has been "within weeks or months of death" since at least 2016, when a Suffolk Superior Court concluded he was too sick to stand trial.
Wallace has spent most of the past 6 1/2 years in a locked ward run by the Department of Corrections at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, under round-the-clock guard by correctional officers. His attorneys say he contracted COVID-19 while there, and have submitted letters from Wallace's doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital indicating that he's at a high risk of death from the virus.
That was enough to convince Suffolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone to reduce Wallace's bail from $1 million to personal recognizance. Now, his lawyers are asking a judge in Essex County, where Wallace is detained without bail as a danger to the community, to also agree to his release.
Prosecutors and law enforcement in both counties are opposing any change to his conditions. They say he remains dangerous and a flight risk, pointing to the extensive planning in both of the armed robberies he allegedly committed in Peabody in 2010 and Salem in 2011, as well as his attempted escape during a visit to a Boston hospital in 2013, during which he managed to get hold of a correctional officer's gun and was shot in an exchange of gunfire.
His lawyers say Wallace is now too debilitated from that shooting to commit new crimes. But prosecutors in both Essex and Suffolk counties, as well as the sheriffs in Essex and Middlesex County, are skeptical.
"This matter has been before the court for quite a number of years," said Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler during Thursday's proceeding, "since before I was on the bench. Every six months or so the matter reappears ... and we're told the defendant is too ill to stand trial, that he's within weeks or months of death ... that's how sick he was.
"That has obviously not occurred, and one of my concerns as I reviewed this was the issue of how someone can go from being ill to the extent that he was about to die, and all of a sudden be well enough to go home," said Drechsler. "Now that I read the pleadings, it appears you are not seeking that Mr. Wallace be released to his home; you are seeking he be released to a medical facility."
"There's no question that he could not survive outside of a medical facility," said one of Wallace's attorneys, Raymond Buso. He disputed the judge's recollection as to whether death was imminent, but acknowledged that he has told judges that "he's not going to recover."
Buso described some of the medical issues Wallace is facing, and said while he is able to stand and walk, he spends 90% of his time in a wheelchair or bed.
"The situation is very grave right now," said David Grimaldi, Wallace's other lawyer.
In a filing in Suffolk Superior Court, Grimaldi said a social worker has found possible placements for Wallace at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, Curahealth in Stoughton and Vibra Hospital in Western Massachusetts, and has applied for MassHealth (the state's Medicaid program) to pay for it.
Drechsler also raised questions about the extent of Wallace's cooperation in his attorneys' request, asking whether they've spoken with him.
Grimaldi and Buso said they have had difficulty communicating with Wallace, telling the judge that he's been moved to another area of the hospital due to his diagnosis. But Grimaldi said Wallace called him on April 11 to report his diagnosis, and is aware of Grimaldi's motion, which was filed on April 10.
Drechsler said he doesn't want to go forward with a hearing without at least trying to arrange for Wallace to be present via phone or video, however. And, the judge said, he wants time to review all of the filings he's been given, which he estimated was about 2 inches thick. He ordered the hearing postponed until next week.
Meanwhile, Supreme Judicial Court Justice Elspeth Cypher is considering an appeal of a 14-day waiting period ordered by Cannone, which was filed by Grimaldi, and a cross-appeal by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins asking the court to reverse Cannone's decision entirely and reinstate the $1 million bail.
