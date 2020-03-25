DANVERS — Essex Tech High School has donated thousands of protective masks, gloves, eye glasses and other medical supplies to local hospitals and the Essex County Sheriff's Department to help protect staff, patients and inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic.
School Superintendent Heidi Riccio announced Tuesday that the school had packaged and donated more than 1,000 protective masks — including N95 masks — 5,000 examination gloves, approximately 40 coveralls, and more than 1,000 protective eye glasses to emergency departments at Salem Hospital, Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Beverly Hospital, the Beth Israel ICU, Boston Medical Center, Addison Gilbert, Mount Auburn Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, and Melrose Wakefield, as well as Care Dimensions, Brooksby Village, the Lynn Fire Department, and the Sheriff's Department.
"We've been working tirelessly to support our students, families, faculty and staff throughout this situation, and donating these items presented itself as a way for our district to also make a difference for our local health care and Sheriff's Department workers," Riccio said. "We're happy to be able to support professionals in our community who need these supplies, and hopefully these masks, gloves, and gowns will help fill the need they have for these items."
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, in a statement, said his department maintains a "great partnership" with the regional technical school and "once again Superintendent-Director Heidi Riccio and her staff have delivered for us.”
“We recently reached out in search of supplies to help keep our staff and inmate population safe during this COVID-19 outbreak, and the school came through with a large donation of gloves, lab coats, and safety goggles," he said. "This donation will be of great assistance to our department as we continue to work together against the coronavirus threat.”
The donations, which were gathered between March 20 and 23, were made possible by administrators, faculty and staff who volunteered to help organize and package the supplies, according to Riccio.
