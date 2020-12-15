DANVERS — Several North Shore schools have received state Skills Capital grants aimed at providing career training, the governor's office announced.
Essex Tech in Danvers received the largest grant, $1.25 million, a multi-year award that will be used to fund expansion and improvements in the vocational school's machine tool technology, advanced manufacturing and plumbing programs. It's the first time the state has awarded multi-year grants, the governor's office said.
Also receiving grants were Salem High School, which received $100,000 to set up a programming and web development program; Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, which received $175,000 to update the equipment used in its culinary arts and electronic engineering classrooms; North Shore Community College, which received $321,600 to update equipment used in its computer science program, and Whittier Tech in Haverhill, which received $300,000 to develop a new engineering and CAD drafting program in conjunction with Northern Essex Community College.
A total of 47 schools, colleges and other training programs received grants, the governor's office said.
“At a critical time in our commonwealth, these Skills Capital grants will increase flexibility and support for schools and educational institutions to launch new programs and help more students develop important technical skills and prepare them for high-demand industries,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a press release announcing the awards.
The Essex Tech grant will allow the school to expand offerings to both its traditional students and adult students in the NightHawks evening program. The money will also allow Essex Tech to accept more students in a part-time day program, in which students can attend half-days at their home school districts in Beverly, Gloucester, Peabody and Salem and spend the rest of their day at Essex Tech, Superintendent-Director Heidi Riccio said in a press release.
The school has received prior capital skills grants that have expanded their programs in HVAC, health, dental assisting, IT, construction and landscaping and engineering and manufacturing, Riccio said.
"These funds will support the continued commitment of our school community to be a leader in vocational training and workforce development on the North Shore," she said.
The grant will be awarded over two years. The governor's office said that the district will provide a match of $500,000.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||