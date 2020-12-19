DANVERS — Like every other holiday tradition this year, Essex Tech's annual Hawk Holiday Hope event had to adapt to a global pandemic.
The school, located in Danvers, has a tradition of collecting and donating gifts for children in foster care or who are receiving other support from the Department of Children and Families.
Every year, the classes at Essex Tech receive a child's name and a list of their interests. The students and school staff then come up with ideas for gifts.
Despite many things being upended by the pandemic, the school's students and staff were able to collect and donate 1,200 gifts, which will go to 150 children ranging from infants to 8 years old, Superintendent-Director Heidi Riccio said.
The idea of the event is to both help spread joy among local children facing hardships, and teach students about the value of helping others.
"Hawk Holiday Hope is a cherished tradition here at Essex Tech, and with the pandemic ongoing, we knew donating gifts this year would be particularly meaningful for the children who are being helped by DCF in our community," Riccio said in a press release. "Our students and staff, as always, have been so invested and so excited to give back. It's special to see our students continue to step up to help others, and a wonderful way to recognize the holiday season."
Students at the school have been taking part in a hybrid learning plan, so on days they were at the school, they wrapped gifts — on Monday for seniors and freshmen and on Tuesday for sophomores and juniors.
In the past the school has celebrated the event with an assembly in the gym, with singing and performances, an ugly sweater contest and more. But with social distancing requirements, faculty members got creative. The faculty band made a video, and parent volunteers also put up holiday decorations and stacked the gifts in the school library.
The gifts were picked up on Tuesday by DCF representatives, who lined up in front of the school. The gifts were loaded car by car — contactless pickup.
