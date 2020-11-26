There will be no pre-game breakfasts this morning, the food sharing space in stomachs with butterflies.
No last road trip on the bus with your teammates, or final solo drive to your home stadium. No clacking of cleats going from cement and gravel onto cushioned turf. No last-minute drills, instructions or assignments to go over. No final pep talk from the team captains.
No fans in the stands huddled under blankets, sipping from hot coffee or cocoa while bedecked in school colors. No band members eager to play the best rendition of the national anthem you've ever heard. No cheerleaders, mascots, athletic trainers, ticket takers, 50/50 raffles ... none of it.
For the first time in more than a century, there are no high school football games on Thanksgiving morning.
What we do have, however, is hope. And there isn't a soul among us who couldn't use even a smattering of that these days.
It may not seem like it today. Might not next week, either, or even a month or two from now. But at some point it will, and we'll have a cornucopia of thanks to share. This life-altering pandemic, now going on eight-and-a-half months, will not last forever. What we used to call normalcy will, at some juncture, return.
So rather than lament what we're missing on this holiday — I believe I've been to a Thanksgiving Day game in 47 of the last 51 years either as a fan or, since 1990, in a working capacity (one year I didn't only because all games were snowed out) — let's focus on the "thanks" in Thanksgiving, and what we collectively are thankful for.
For starters, high school student-athletes were able to have a successful fall season in most other sports. There was lots of trepidation going into it, a myriad of new rules and guidelines put into place and a day-by-day approach from almost all involved, knowing things could change in an instant. But by and large, they made it work. It was cathartic for everyone, especially the players.
It also appears that many of the winter sports teams will be able to compete. Like their fall brethren, they'll be playing fewer contests, face more in-game restrictions and changes, and not have a state tournament ... but that's OK. Adapting is something that 2020 has taught us can be done if we want to do something badly enough. This is also a reason to give thanks.
So is the fact that high football in this state remains on track to begin practices on Feb. 22, with actual games scheduled to be held in March and April. The players deserve this. So do their coaches, their parents and fans. It has given them hope; a believe that there is, indeed, light at the end of what at times has been a very bleak tunnel.
If it happens it'll be a season in reverse, the likes of which we've never seen. It's very likely there will be snow on the ground and frozen fields when football practices, and perhaps the actual contests, start up. The weather will gradually get warmer as the season goes on, not vice-versa. Perhaps more of an impact will be made on running the football, or maybe defenses will control games like we haven't seen in the recent past. More frequent substitutions will almost certainly be the norm as well.
To which I say: bring it on. Anything we get pigskin-related during the 2020-21 scholastic year is reason to be thankful.
One of America's greatest lyricists and troubadours, Jason Isbell, says "And the church bells are ringing for those who are easy to please / And the frost on the ground probably envies the frost on the trees."
Those lyrics can be interpreted any number of ways. In this instance, they symbolize to me what we can look forward to when high school football returns: players back in their element doing what they love; many of us envious of their youth and ability to play the game while, and the same time, cheering them on for their exploits.
There is no high school football today — but it will be back. Hopefully, starting in three short months.
For that, we can be eternally thankful.
Phil Stacey is the executive sports editor of The Salem News. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
