SALEM — Big Sister Association of Greater Boston and Salem State University will host a joint virtual information session from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, for any woman interested in learning more about becoming a Big Sister and the need for mentors to girls on the North Shore.
The event kicks off “Big Sister on Campus,” a partnership between the university and Big Sister Boston aimed at meeting a need for additional mentors to girls on the North Shore.
“There is a notable need for more Big Sisters on the North Shore,” said Maren Juliano, vice president of marketing for Big Sister Association of Greater Boston. “Partnering with Salem State is a natural fit as we seek to connect with women who may be looking to deepen their connection to the community in which they live and go to school. The partnership also creates access to exploring post-secondary educational opportunities for our Little Sisters, which is critical to their future success.”
The event will include pre-recorded remarks from Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and a live Q&A with Driscoll’s daughter, Delaney, who is a Big Sister, and longtime Big Sister Stephanie Fox.
Register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-sister-boston-salem-state-university-community-information-session-tickets-137610202821. Contact Nicole Canning, Big Sister Association manager of volunteer engagement, at ncanning@bigsister.org with questions.