BEVERLY — As the mother of two special education students, Zena Lane knows that milestone events like proms can lead to more heartbreak than joy. Some students don’t get invited, or if they do go, they end up standing in a corner by themselves.
“There are kids who have that barrier,” Lane said. “They don’t want to be in a big crowd and deal with the ‘king and queen’ situation.”
Those concerns led Lane and others last year to offer another choice for students. It proved so successful that it’s back again this year.
The second annual Time To Shine event will be held May 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion at 3 Judson St. in Beverly. It’s a free evening of dancing and socializing for students in what organizers call a “judgment-free zone,” and is open to students from any North Shore community.
After drawing about 50 students last year, Lane is expecting as many as 150 to attend this year. She said the inclusive event is filling a void for students who face a variety of challenges when it comes to traditional events like proms.
Lane said students in out-placement special education programs often don’t get invited or don’t feel welcome at their hometown school’s prom. Others might not be able to afford a prom dress or a suit, or be able to get a ride to an event in Boston.
“When someone brings their story to us we say, ‘We’re going to make an accommodation that makes it possible for your kid to come,’” she said. “They should be able to have this time, and their families should be able to have this time.”
As an example of an accommodation Time To Shine offers, Lane said parents have asked if they can stay with their child at the event until they feel comfortable.
“When it comes to covering the mental health community, there are a lot of aspects that people don’t think about,” she said.
Lane said the event has received growing support from the community in its second year. Beverly businesses Cafe Salerno and Super Sub are donating food, while the American Legion has again offered its venue and a DJ at a nominal cost.
Lane said she posted a wish list on Amazon for items like soda, utensils and decorations, and one woman responded by paying for everything on the list. Others have donated prom dresses and suits.
The event will include an appearance by the Beverly High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard, and a singer and interpretive dance team from the Garden City Church.
“I feel blessed that people wanted it again this year and people are stepping up to help out,” Lane said.
For more information on the event or ways to donate, contact Zena Lane at 978-979-9595 or zena777lane@gmail.com.
