SALEM — Several organizations have collaborated to offer a number of programs Sunday in honor of Women's History Day in Salem.
The House of the Seven Gables, Witch House/Pioneer Village, History Alive, and others will present free, virtual events on March 28 that call attention to women's contributions to Salem and the region.
Among the live events are "Unsung Heroes: Black Women in Essex County," sponsored by Salem Maritime National Historic Site and Essex Heritage, at 1 p.m. Kabria Baumgartner and Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello will share a sampling of the stories and accounts of Black women they have learned and compiled during their regional research over the past two years. Baumgartner is associate professor of American studies, faculty fellow for equity and inclusion at the University of New Hampshire, and Duclos-Orsello is chair and professor, department of interdisciplinary studies and coordinator of American studies at Salem State University. Their presentation will explain the impetus behind the project, what the professors have learned, and how residents, organizations and institutions can honor the stories of Black women in Essex County.
At noon, Witch House/Pioneer Village will share a virtual talk on their websites about Salem's Indigenous women. In the presentation, members of the Massachusett Tribe will describe aspects of women's lives among Salem's Indigenous culture.
For a full list of events and how to register, visit https://7gables.org/event/salem-womens-history-day/.
— Cheryl Richardson
