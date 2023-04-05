SALEM — An Everett man with a history of similar conduct was indicted last week on human trafficking charges.
An Essex County grand jury handed up a seven-count indictment against Trevor Jones, 45, charging him with two counts each of human trafficking and deriving support from prostitution, as well as rape, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a family or household member, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker announced on Tuesday.
Tucker said Jones targeted and preyed on women who were addicted to drugs, offering them food, housing and drugs. In return, he demanded that they engage in prostitution.
The indictments involve incidents in multiple communities on the North Shore, including Salem, Danvers and Saugus, as well as Chelsea and Revere in Suffolk County.
They cover a nearly six-year period, from July 2017 through last month.
Prosecutors allege that the women victimized by Jones lived “in constant fear of not making their nightly quota,” and were subjected to physical and verbal abuse.
He was arrested last month.
Jones has previously served prison time for forcing women into prostitution, including after an Andover arrest in 2006.
An investigation remains open and prosecutors are seeking other potential victims, who are being encouraged to call the Essex County District Attorney’s Office at 978-744-6610, extension 5004, or the Massachusetts State Police.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.