'Every day we come in here and face whatever is thrown at us'

They read about the possibility of a pandemic in textbooks, and they practiced how to respond to a deadly outbreak. But school nurses said the coronavirus was unlike anything they ever thought they would encounter.
“I don’t know if anyone could ever accurately prepare for a moment like this,” said Peabody schools head nurse Brenda Wolff. “I really don’t.”
June Kazes, the head nurse at the Beverly School District, said regardless of how prepared a nurse is, no one ever expected to live through something like the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think in our lifetime there has ever been anything like this, and hopefully there never will be again,” Kazes said. “It’s still very surreal to see coworkers and small children wearing masks. It makes it even more difficult in some ways to shake that feeling and say ‘this is our reality, so we have to make this normal for now.’”
School nurses, often the only medical professionals in one of the largest gatherings of people in a community, quickly adapted over the past eight months to become a vital part of the North Shore’s pandemic response.
Danvers School District head nurse Denise DiGiuseppe sees the role of school nurses as vital, whether there’s a pandemic or not.
“The heightened importance of school nurses during a pandemic speaks for itself,” she said.
In mid-March, school buildings abruptly shut down and classes pivoted to online almost overnight as the country saw an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. With no students to care for, school nurses were recruited to help communities combat the virus through contact tracing and case investigation.
DiGiuseppe said in Danvers, school nurses took over a large portion of tracing how the virus spread within the community while the town’s public health nurse traced the spread in long-term care facilities.
“The nine school nurses would receive information about the person who was COVID-positive,” she said. “We would make the phone call to that person, and then we would have an interview with them.”
In Peabody, Wolff said she and a small number of school nurses helped trace the virus in long-term care facilities.
How it works
All of the nurses the Salem News spoke with explained a similar process for contact tracing. First, the nurse would call the person who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and interview that person. Based on that conversation, the nurse would reach out to anyone determined to be a close contact of the person who tested positive.
According to the state, a close contact is defined as a person who has been within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 10 to 15 minutes while they were symptomatic, or within 48 hours of symptom onset and/or a positive test result.
The nurses said they also made countless followup calls with people to provide education on their exposure, guidance on when to seek medical help, and answers to any questions related to the disease and how it spreads.
“I thought we were doing extremely important work,” DiGiuseppe said about Danvers school nurses’ contact tracing efforts during the spring and early summer.
“I think in terms of trying to decrease the amount of cases in community, contact tracing is absolutely vital to the mitigation of the whole pandemic. Hopefully that’s happening everywhere. We were very happy to play our part in trying to stem the tide of COVID-19.”
At the same time, nurses were also answering questions from students with chronic illnesses about how to continue their care at home, from teachers about how to teach about the health crisis, and from parents about how to keep their children safe.
Over the summer, school nurses were often instrumental in the creation of school reopening plans.
“In July, I turned some of my attention into getting ready for the start of the school year since we were anticipating opening the schools in the middle of a pandemic and trying to open and keep schools open,” Wolff said.
In Beverly, Kazes said because school nurses were trained in contact tracing and case investigation, they were able to hand over a lot of information to the Board of Health, which created and interpreted guidelines about how to get students back into school buildings in the fall.
‘Rollercoaster of emotions’
There are downsides to the COVID-19 protocols in schools. Tracy Connolly, a school nurse at Brown Elementary School in Peabody, said it’s difficult to build close connections with students.
“There are the kids who are crying because they are away from home for the first time, and you want to give them a hug or a pat on the shoulder and you can’t,” Connolly said. “That is a challenge.”
The job can also be exhausting. Connolly, for instance, works at Brown from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., then contact traces from 3:30 to around 5:30 p.m.
“You run the whole rollercoaster of emotions from high, high, high, I really helped someone today, to I don’t know if I can make another phone call,” she said. “Some of the calls you have to make are really difficult, especially when a loved one is very, very ill and you are speaking with the family, and you are trying to reassure them that everyone is doing the best they can and to offer those kind words. It can be challenging.”
Wolff explained that discussing how many people a person who tested positive has interacted with over 48 hours is another challenge, because many places have reopened.
“The contact tracing is just far-reaching at this point,” she said. “One case could sometimes yield 10 to 15 contacts depending on what they bring to you in terms of information.”
Wolff added, “It could be small gatherings, a sporting event, just a small little innocent pay date with a few kids, but if the parent ends up testing positive the next day, then we have to look at what occurred during that playdate. Did the parent who tested positive end up driving their child and two other friends to a park and they were in the car for a period of time? These are the conversations that take place daily and that’s the difference.”
Wolff said on occasion, people who tested positive get anxious about the number of people they’ve come in contact with, especially if they were asymptomatic.
“We just do our best by just letting them know that really we are there to provide support for them,” she said. “We want to make sure, number one, they are doing OK, that they are connected with medical care and that they have the resources available in their home to isolate appropriately or meet the quarantine requirements. We explain to them that we are not judging what their activities have been. We are just making sure we are doing our due diligence by doing a thorough case investigation and being able to accurately reach out to anybody they may have had contact with.”
Handling the stress
DiGiuseppe said the nurses tried to build relationships with the people they called.
“So many people were very sick back in the spring. So many people were feeling just horrible, and you wanted to be able to spend time on the phone with them, but if they are coughing and having a hard time and not feeling well, we would continue that relationship and call back later,” she said. “You felt responsible as a nurse to council them as to whether they needed to seek more help.”
She added, “You had a lot of sleepless nights because some of the people you were in contact with were very ill. You are awake, worried about them, especially if they are living alone.”
Connolly agreed.
“It really is always on your brain,” she said. “You go to bed thinking about it, and you wake up thinking about it. You wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it. It’s 24/7, and it’s very hard to disconnect from it.”
Kazes said she encourages the nurses in Beverly to try to disconnect, even if only for a brief period of time.
“On any given day, it can be very challenging,” she said, explaining that she struggles to disconnect sometimes, too. “You never know when you will get these calls. It is hard to shut off when you know you are kind of on call a lot.”
To unwind, Kazes said she enjoys taking walks on the beach in Rockport. Connolly said she watches funny animal videos and shares them with her friends. Wolff said she and other nurses meet regularly and provide emotional support for one another.
Despite the difficulties, school nurses said they are proud of the work they have done to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s fulfilling. I’m proud of the work that we do every day,” Wolff said. “I’m proud there is a nurse at the end of the phone for these people who get sick, and every nurse is calm and professional. They bring it every single day, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Kazes said she considers her staff to be essential frontline workers.
“Every day we come in here and face whatever is thrown at us, and we do it to the best of our ability,” she said. “We know we are a vital part of helping students get to school and have an education. We are very proud of that.”
