GLOUCESTER — A federal judge on Wednesday said he was "somewhat perplexed" at a former Gloucester employee's attempt to amend a lawsuit to add claims against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, months after he had already ruled on and dismissed parts of the woman's original lawsuit.
Emily Richey-Stavrand filed suit against the city last year, after she was terminated from a part-time job in the Health Department over comments made during a Gloucester City Council meeting in which she accused a police officer of being a "sex trafficker."
She was referring to a scandal that erupted five years ago, the details of which have been the subject of conjecture. In her lawsuit, she says she was told that some young women who sought help through the city's "Angel" program were expected to engage in sexual acts in exchange for placements in drug treatment programs.
In November, U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock dismissed several of her claims under state law, then set a tight timeline for proceeding on the remaining federal counts against the city.
At the end of December, however, Richey-Stavrand and her attorney, Lucas Newbill, asked to amend her lawsuit by adding Theken as a defendant and accusing the mayor of retaliation by kicking her off the Clean City Commission.
Newbill argued on Wednesday that Theken's letter to Richey-Stavrand was "retaliatory" and "threatening." He said it took time for him to determine whether the letter was the basis for amending the complaint.
Lawyers for the city and the mayor argued against allowing the amendments.
"The law is not clear that volunteers are protected against retaliatory government discharge and thus it is not clear that she qualifies as a 'public employee' for purposes of a retaliation claim," lawyer Thomas Donahue wrote in the city's response last month. "Moreover, Mayor Theken is protected by qualified immunity because any such right alleged by (Richey-Stavrand) is not clearly established."
Donahue didn't have to do much talking during the hearing, however. It was Woodlock who took issue with the request to amend the complaint.
"We had a full discussion," Woodlock said during the virtual hearing. "I set the case up for dispositive motions. Then these new claims come up."
Woodlock said the issue of her removal from the Clean City Commission was known at the time of the earlier hearing in November.
That is when it should have been raised, the judge said. He did say he would allow Newbill to pursue a separate lawsuit against Theken and would consider consolidating the two cases.
He also took issue with Newbill's use of a prologue in the complaint. The prologue quoted from a 1987 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found that the firing of a constable over comments she made after the assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan in 1981 was a violation of her First Amendment rights.
"It has no place in a pleading," Woodlock warned.
He ordered Newbill to re-file a copy of the complaint, without the proposed amendments, and without the quote from the Supreme Court decision.
