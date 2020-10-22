SALEM — A Bankruptcy Court judge has found that John Casey is liable for nearly $2 million, plus interest, for money that was supposed to go to creditors of the failed Boston Grand Prix Indy Car race four years ago.
In a 28-page ruling issued this week, Judge Frank Bailey concluded Casey had intentionally failed to keep financial records in order to hide the amounts of money he was taking for himself or spending on his other businesses during his time as both the CEO and CFO of Boston Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, he was using funds raised by the corporation to finance a high-end lifestyle including luxury cars, $6,000 worth of suits, dinners and payments on his credit cards.
"Casey, as the person in control of (Boston Grand Prix), used the corporation to perpetrate a fraud upon its creditors," Bailey wrote in the order. "Casey’s actions deprived (BGP) of necessary capital for its operations and caused (BGP's) financial condition to deteriorate significantly."
It's the latest setback for Casey, of Ipswich, who was charged by federal prosecutors last month with more than a dozen counts including wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns, and a charge of aggravated identity theft.
Casey was sued civilly by the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of Boston Grand Prix, which was in the red virtually from the moment it was created because of its agreement with IndyCar requiring it to pay $5 million a year under a five-year licensing agreement, whether or not the race was actually run.
An expert hired by the bankruptcy trustee testified that in his 40 years as an accountant, it was "the first time that he had seen a business of this size that kept no financial accounting books and records from the inception."
"By failing to keep contemporaneous records, failing to employ a bookkeeper or use QuickBooks software, and waiting until the race had been canceled to reconstruct books from memory, Casey acted as if he were a sole proprietor, not the CEO of a (corporation)," Bailey wrote.
"In light of Casey’s stated qualifications as a CPA and his training and extensive experience in accounting and finance, Casey had the ability to cause BGP to maintain adequate records to prepare financial statements and federal and state income and payroll tax returns, and to allow an independent third party, such as an investor, an outside accountant, a creditor, or a tax auditor to track BGP’s income and expenses."
Approximately a third of all the money raised by the corporation through sponsorships and other payments went to Casey or his own company, Casey Summit, or to pay for other expenses benefitting Casey and his family. Of that $1.9 million, just a little over $107,000 could be justified as salary and benefits due to Casey, the judge concluded.
Casey authorized payments for a Porsche Cayenne, a BMW, meals, credit card bills, and mortgage payments, and also made a series of cash withdrawals, the judge found.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||