Ex-guru again gets public funds for trial

HAMILTON — John Donovan Sr., the one-time "business guru" and MIT professor charged with filing forged documents to take control of vast North Shore land holdings, can bill taxpayers for the cost of a tax expert in his upcoming trial, a judge decided on Friday.
Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit expressed skepticism about Donovan's claims of indigency, but said he was more concerned with getting the three-year-old case to trial than delaying it with more hearings delving into the Hamilton man's finances.
"I am skeptical of Mr. Donovan's representations," said Tabit.
The judge said that he's limited in what he can consider in making a decision — and the probation department, based on information Donovan provided, has determined he qualifies for public funds for his defense.
"The last thing I want to have happen is that, should this matter go to trial, and should he be convicted, that he have another avenue of appeal," said Tabit, who went on to say he's doubtful that a tax expert would be allowed to testify at the trial.
"At least on the surface, I find the relevance suspect, but that is not for today," said Tabit.
Moments later, the trial had to be delayed for another six months anyway, because Donovan and his private attorney, Robert Strasnick, would not assent to trying the case before the smaller, six-person juries that will be available later this month.
The case, which had been scheduled for trial on Oct. 26, was re-scheduled for April 20.
Donovan, 77, is facing multiple forgery counts, as well as charges of filing fraudulent statements and a count of witness intimidation, stemming from an alleged scheme to take back hundreds of acres of land that had been transferred to his children as part of the resolution of a civil suit over their trust funds.
Following the death of one of his sons, John Donovan Jr., from cancer at 43, Donovan Sr. allegedly filed or had someone file a series of deeds and other documents that purported to transfer interest in the land to him, as well as absolve him of debts owed to his son.
Donovan was indicted in the alleged scheme in 2017.
In 2019, Donovan was deemed to be indigent and briefly had a public defender appointed to his case, later hiring Strasnick. But that determination by the probation department — which under the rules would mean that the married Donovan's annual income was no more than 125% of the poverty threshold, or a little more than $20,000 — allows his private lawyer to ask for public funds to assist in preparing the case.
First Assistant District Attorney John Dawley objected to the request for funds but acknowledged that he has no standing to oppose the request.
Still, he said he believes that Donovan has been "disingenuous" with probation officers regarding his financial status.
Dawley pointed out to Tabit that Donovan is living in a Hamilton property where his wife has been granted a "life estate" and has been awarded a $200,000 a year allowance as part of an arbitration order in a lawsuit brought by his children.
A Suffolk Superior Court judge last month ordered Donovan to pay $1.5 million to investors in a startup, after finding that Donovan had used their funds to support a lifestyle that included membership in the Myopia Hunt Club and costly hair replacement procedures.
"I don't think probation had the opportunity or the information to verify what he's telling them," said Dawley.
The land Donovan allegedly sought to take from his late son's estate were donated to the Trust for Public Land to create a conservation area.
